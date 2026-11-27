Top O' the Briefing

Frescadoodle Surprise will be served in the Theater of Malcontent immediately following mandatory odium filtration.

I hope that everyone here in Morning Briefing Land had a magnificent Thanksgiving Day. For those of you enduring the travails of holiday travel, I recommend Xanax and beer.

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The day after a holiday is always a bit quieter for a newsletter, given that normal people have just taken some time off. We'll have some quick fun skewering our political adversaries, then move on to more football and our God-given right to enjoy leftovers.

I wrapped up yesterday's Briefing with a "Rah-rah, everything is going to be all right" kind of message because I do truly believe that we have options for successfully navigating our way out of this mess that the ever-bumbling Republican Party has helped get us into. However, it has been pointed out to me that I sometimes come across a bit more gloom and doom-y than I'm actually feeling.

Everything passes through a rather dark filter here.

I can assure you that I am in a great mood right now because Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are a one-two punch of triggering events for the diaper-soiling leftists. There is a lot to enjoy this weekend.

In case you missed it, the idiot hammer and sickle Dems who run Boston declared Thanksgiving Day to be a "day of mourning." Catherine wrote about that earlier this week. This isn't new for the Dems, Boston libs just let their freak flags fly a little higher.

We talk a lot about the Dems of yesteryear being slightly less insane, but they've been doing this self-loathing American shtick since I've been politically aware, and I am light-years away from "Spring Chicken" status. Honestly, I'm surprised it took them as long as it did to get around to the "stolen land acknowledgement" performance art silliness.

My favorite way to deal with the leftist madness is to lean into whatever brain-dead thing they're accusing me of at the time. If I deny what they are saying, it just gives them an opportunity to keep word-barfing their rage. Going with the narrative flow makes them short-circuit though.

I say, if we're stealing land, let's steal some more. Back in February, I recorded an episode of the Kruiser Kabana podcast titled "The Launch of the Stephen Kruiser Stolen Land Collective." Join me, won't you?

Our enjoyment of Thanksgiving Day not only makes us feel great, it makes the uber-lefties miserable. Better yet, making them miserable isn't our intention, it's just a happy byproduct. See? We're good people.

Black Friday has special significance this year. The Democrats are finally being open about their commie intentions. Black Friday is an orgy of capitalist genius. People take the money they've earned and spend it on things that bring them joy. There's supply and demand. There's some occasional excess. And there's "ZOMG, THE EVIL CORPORATIONZZZZZ!"

Ain't it grand?

GET IN THE BOAT AND LET'S CROSS THAT METAPHORICAL DELAWARE. The Black Friday sale is back!

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I didn't get the day off, but I wasn't going to make the Mailbag work too.

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Happy Thanksgiving! 😊 https://t.co/wypAMPFP0n — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 26, 2026

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Me, this weekend.

The Potato Eaters - 1885 #artbots #vangogh https://t.co/mzZaaW9ecw — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) November 26, 2026

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"Slide into savings..."

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/23/26



DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

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SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: SRN

New Media: Newsforce



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

4:15 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Palm Beach, Florida en route the White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the White House

The White House

Open Press

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