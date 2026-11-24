In Boston, arguably the birthplace of the American Revolution, city authorities hate their own heritage so much that in America's 250th year, they have labeled the patriotic holiday of Thanksgiving a day of mourning.

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The greatest irony of all, of course, is that while immigrants to the New World have been offering special prayers of gratitude to God accompanied by celebratory meals since at least 1565, and the first official national Thanksgiving was under George Washington in 1789, Thanksgiving meals as we know them today draw inspiration from a 1621 feast. And that famous feast not only celebrated the harvest after a brutal and deadly winter, but brought Pilgrim immigrants and Native Americans together. In short, Thanksgiving is quite literally a holiday based on ethnic tolerance, inter-cultural food, and a truly American blending of races. And that feast happened in what is now Massachusetts.

This is not, by the way, the first time Boston’s city council has smeared its own history and connection to the first Thanksgiving. Indeed, the wokies are making an annual tradition of it. But during this year of America’s 250th birthday, such a resolution is particularly galling.

Related: Starbucks Is Learning That Wokeness Is Never Enough to Make Wokies Loyal

From Fox News:

The Boston City Council recognized Thanksgiving as a "National Day of Mourning" ahead of the holiday, continuing a recurring acknowledgment from city leaders as nearby Plymouth, home of the "first Thanksgiving," battles activists in court over their Indigenous peoples observances. Last week, the Boston City Council passed a resolution designating Thursday, Nov. 26, as a "National Day of Mourning" in Boston after it was introduced by Councilor Benjamin Weber and co-sponsored by 11 other councilors.

You can also watch the woke buffoons mumble through their virtue signaling below. Also note the extreme arrogance of declaring a “National Day of Mourning” as if this represented the opinion of most Americans, or as if these councilmen had the power to impose their ideology not only on the city but on the country.

BREAKING: The Boston City Council just passed a resolution to declare November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) as "National Day of Mourning" to address "historical injustice." https://t.co/ljakVLmZWC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

Boston City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia pompously pontificated, “The story of Thanksgiving that so many of us grew up learning in school fails to acknowledge the devastating consequences that colonialization had and continues to have on Indigenous peoples… And as a city, we have a responsibility to ensure that our commitment to equity and justice includes the Indigenous peoples whose lands we live on.” Not that she’ll be giving any of that land back, of course.

Meanwhile, in nearby Plymouth — the famed site of the 1621 "first Thanksgiving" feast between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people, where the United American Indians of New England (UAINE) has held the annual National Day of Mourning every year since 1970 — town officials and organizers appeared in court Monday over a dispute about this year's event logistics… According to CBS Boston, town officials now say they will not set up a stage on state property without proof of insurance or an outside vendor, citing liability concerns, while UAINE argues the demand violates the decades-old agreement.

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Good for Plymouth officials for finally standing up even a little bit. Undoubtedly there were injustices on both sides in the European-native struggle for this continent, just as there were injustices in the endless conflicts between different native tribes. But that all happened centuries ago, involving no one alive today, and has nothing to do with Thanksgiving itself.

The Founders wouldn’t recognize the “cradle of liberty.”