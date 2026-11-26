President Donald Trump issued a proclamation celebrating faith, family, history, and country in honor of the quintessential American holiday, Thanksgiving, in America's 250th year.

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The president began, “As families and friends gather across our country to celebrate Thanksgiving in this 250th anniversary year of American Independence, we pledge to carry forward the spirit of faith and fellowship that marked the first Thanksgiving feast, and we renew our mission to continue ushering in the Golden Age of America so that every citizen has the opportunity to achieve their American Dream.”

Trump described the history behind the holiday. “More than four centuries ago, 102 passengers set sail aboard the Mayflower on a daring voyage across the Atlantic Ocean that would forever change the course of humanity. Fleeing religious persecution and seeking the promise of freedom found in the New World, these brave Pilgrims endured a treacherous journey and reached the shores of New England in November of 1620. A brutal winter followed, bringing unimaginable hardship and claiming the lives of nearly half of the souls who had made the crossing,” he reflected.

As one statistical illustration of just how bad that winter was, History.com estimates that nearly 80% of the women died before summer. “Sustained only by their unfailing faith in Jesus Christ and the bonds they formed in caring for one another, this small community persisted with remarkable strength of spirit and laid the foundations for our civilization — forging a friendship with the Wampanoag people, learning to cultivate the land, and gathering a successful harvest in the following autumn,” Trump continued. “Filled with gratitude to our Lord for these magnificent blessings, the Pilgrims joined the Wampanoag in a celebration that became the first Thanksgiving.”

Settlers in the New World have been thanking God and eating celebratory meals together since at least 1565 with the Spanish at St. Augustine, Florida. Even in 1492, accounts of Christopher Columbus's voyage describe a "Te Deum" of thanks upon landing. The Continental Congress in 1777 urged Americans to ask God to forgive their sins and give them many blessings into the future. In 1789, President George Washington called for the first post-Constitution national Thanksgiving to God. Then in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln began the official practice of establishing an annual Thanksgiving holiday. All of this is part of the history of the holiday, along with the Pilgrims’ and natives’ feast.

Related: Lincoln Thanked God Even in the Civil War. Patriots Must Do the Same Now, Despite Setbacks.

Trump extolled the Americans of past eras. “The faith and gratitude that sustained our forebears still remain at the heart of our Thanksgiving traditions and national character. In every generation since, these enduring values have inspired proud citizens to persevere through adversity, build a land of opportunity, and pass the blessings of liberty to their children,” he said.

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As the history above shows, Thanksgiving is a holiday about not only survival and abundance of food, but to faith even in the midst of the most deadly trials and conflicts. No matter the circumstances, Americans have long offered prayers of gratitude and petition to God.

Like his predecessors, Trump made his proclamation one of praise to God: “On this blessed day, we celebrate the glorious land that has allowed all people to worship freely and openly since its founding, and we remember that this solemn conviction anchors our national identity: America is — and always will be — one Nation under the eternal providence and goodness of God. Through every trial and triumph, our trust in Him has strengthened our people and inspired us to carry the flame of liberty forward.”

Trump also reminded Americans to pray for the troops so far away from home this year. “As we gather with our loved ones to celebrate the innumerable blessings of our Republic, we also pay special tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces whose commitment to duty draws them far from home and family,” he wrote. “Their courage and sacrifice secure the way of life we cherish, and we salute them for their unwavering dedication to defending our Nation and keeping the American People safe throughout this holiday season.”

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The president concluded, “This Thanksgiving, we uphold a beloved American tradition older than our Nation itself. May we remain steadfast in our mission to restore American greatness, faithful in our devotion to Almighty God, and united in our resolve to preserve His blessings of freedom and prosperity for centuries to come.” Amen and have a blessed Thanksgiving.