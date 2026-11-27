All the idiotic European leaders who complained about the American and Israeli strikes on Iran this year didn’t seem to realize that the Americans and Israelis were saving their own sorry hides.

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For years, leftists and deluded isolationists argued that Iran’s regime did not have nuclear weapons and had no intention of getting them. Of course, these are the same people who told us that there could be peace with Iran if America would surrender, even though the Iranian regime has been waging constant terrorism around the world for almost 50 years. Now the Iranian regime is openly talking about nuclear war and its dreams of enacting nuclear annihilation against America. That’s because the Tehran terrorists are furious at the U.S. and Israel for blowing up facilities they were using to develop a nuclear missile.

The Daily Mail has a revealing new report that explains how the Iranian regime used the cover of a supposedly peaceful space program to hide its nuclear missile development. After U.S.-Israel strikes apparently wiped out 70% of the Iranian space launch facilities, The Daily Mail’s photo evidence team dug into the program.

After looking into the Imam Khomeini Space Centre and the Shahroud Space Centre, using both satellite imagery and independent research, the outlet says it was able to identify just how imminent the threat was to Europe.

Beginning as far back as 2008, Tehran has built the technology required to launch a one-tonne nuclear warhead up to 2,500 miles (4,000 km) while presenting the research as being for civilian space exploration… Run by the civilian Iranian Space Agency, this [now-crippled] spaceport [Imam Khomeini] was instrumental in developing Iran's Safir and Simorgh rockets, the latter of which took three satellites into orbit in 2024, ostensibly for satellite location and communication purposes. But the latter rocket is also thought to be capable of carrying a one-tonne warhead up to 2,500 miles (4,000km), roughly the distance from that launchpad to Berlin. The one-tonne weight limit is significant, because that is considered by researchers to be the benchmark for a nuclear warhead.

The other spaceport was explicitly under Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operation, so its activities for developing certain kinds of rockets and for manufacturing solid rocket fuel boosters were less secretive.

Related: Iran Jihadis Force Confession From Dissident by Torture, Threats Against Twin

It is important to understand that the Iranian regime just threatened to fire upon American bases in numerous locations while also discussing the potential to shoot missiles at Europe. And there was an attempted terrorist attack on a UK base that Americans use. Whether or not the Iranian dictators have the ability to do so at the moment, the fact is that they expect to rebuild their program over years. And they assume — unfortunately, they might assume accurately — that gullible Westerners terrified of eliminating the regime altogether will leave them alone for enough years to rebuild the missile program. Muslims don’t fight for the next few weeks or the next few years; they fight for the next few centuries. That is something that Westerners just don’t seem to get anymore.

It is excellent that the Americans and Israelis took out, or at least seriously crippled, Iran’s nuclear facilities. That alone justifies the operation this year. But the Iranians still have some enriched uranium, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Mohsen Rezaei — who is not only in charge of the Iranian military and domestic sharia enforcement, but also of a global terrorist network — said this month that his regime “would not remove a single grain of enriched uranium.”

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AI Video Titled “Coming Soon” Simulates an Iranian Nuclear Test Authorized by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei https://t.co/nFN3qcE9ca — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 25, 2026

The immediate threat of the Iranian regime is certainly greatly reduced. But to pretend that the threat is over is willful delusion. The Iranian terrorist dictators are hoping to rebuild their programs until they can once again launch nuclear missiles not only at Europe, but also at American bases and territories.