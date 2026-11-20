New York City has once again released a violent and very dangerous illegal alien with a deportation order just to stick it to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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Jamaican national Linval Jamie Fowler entered America illegally in 2022, and the Biden administration released him into America, according to Border Hawk, which received his information from ICE. Fowler was supposed to appear in the New York Broadway Immigration Court in July 2025, but unsurprisingly did not come, so a judge ordered him removed from the U.S. But naturally, woke leftists had no intention of allowing that to happen.

Almost a year and a half after that deportation order, on November 3, New York City law enforcement arrested Fowler on charges of “second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, abandoning a child, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.”

You would think that many crimes, especially one as serious as second-degree assault, would have kept him behind bars for at least a short space of time. But you would be wrong.

ICE issued a detainer request for Fowler the very day after his November 3 arrest. Yet Bronx Central Booking released him within hours of this request. Yes, that's right: this illegal alien with a deportation order, accused of numerous crimes from second-degree assault to child abandonment to resisting arrest, secured release within hours of an ICE detainer request. It is so incredibly obvious that the local authorities were releasing a violent criminal specifically to undermine immigration enforcement, because there could be no justification for releasing someone with Fowler's charges back onto the streets.

Related: Communist Revenge Politics: Disbanded NYPD Unit Previously Arrested Mamdani

From Mayor Zohran Mamdani on down, NYC Democrats are endangering citizens. “When state and local law enforcement honor detainers, it keeps our communities safer, saves taxpayer dollars and helps the brave men and women of ICE do their job efficiently,” said ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock.

Bock added, “Ignoring detainers and refusing to hand criminal illegal aliens over only raises the risk associated with executing an arrest. Political virtue-signaling sanctuary politicians are putting their own constituents in danger by allowing these criminals to walk freely on the streets.”

Of course, Democrat elites have no problem endangering everyone but themselves with their policies. Mamdani also recently tried to demand that the Trump administration release violent serial criminal and gang affiliate Oscar Belgal straight back onto the streets. Mamdani claimed Belgal was a martyr because the illegal alien ended up with a gunshot wound when he weaponized his vehicle against federal immigration officers. And Mamdani is also disbanding the New York Police Department's counterterrorism unit and closing down Rikers Island prison.

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Expect crime to increase in the increasingly Third World hellhole of once-magnificent New York City.