A New York City politician who has been a target for domestic terrorist groups detailed the brutal truth of exactly what will happen now that Mayor Zohran Mamdani — who, by the way, has been arrested for protesting — is disbanding the New York Police Department counterterrorism unit.

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The Strategic Response Group (SRG) not only investigated and/or arrested active domestic terrorists, but also protest leaders who, from their track record and actions, were clearly trying to agitate for violence. Thus, the SRG has been the part of the NYPD that not only brought domestic terrorists to justice, but also prevented more terrorism from happening. But no more, thanks to Mamdani, who, prior to his mayoral office, more than once ended up arrested in SRG operations.

The reason the SRG is tasked with counter terror and protest response is because the two roles overlap, and the mayor knows it. The SRG isn’t just a bunch of officers in riot gear who show up at protests. They do intelligence work, they know who the agitators and troublemakers are, and they actively prevent protests from turning into riots. For this reason, the chaos agents at the DSA, Mamdani included, have wanted to eliminate the SRG from the minute it was created. These people want to be able to instigate riots and chaos at will, and the SRG stood in their way. Keep in mind these are not just ‘protesters’. These are highly organized, heavily funded networks that exist to undermine and destabilize our world. They keep enemies lists, including the names and addresses of police officers and their families, so-called ‘zionists’, politicians, and activists. In fact, my name and addresses of my family have been found circulating on these DSA/antifa group chats as well. To be clear, they are terrorists. And the SRG was our primary line of defense. Without them, absolutely nothing is preventing Paris-style revolutionary riots from breaking out in our city. In fact, that is very likely the ultimate goal here. Replacing the SRG will be a civilian unit largely comprised of DSA activists who will police their own comrades. Which is to say, give them free rein to sow chaos and riot at will, while providing official cover for their criminal actions. Once again Zohran is showing his true colors. He’s a radical revolutionary hiding behind TikTok videos and a fake smile. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 16, 2026

Related: Communist Revenge Politics: Disbanded NYPD Unit Previously Arrested Mamdani

Paladino pointed out that the Democratic Socialists of America and allies like Mamdani “have wanted to eliminate the SRG from the minute it was created. These people want to be able to instigate riots and chaos at will, and the SRG stood in their way. Keep in mind these are not just ‘protesters.’ These are highly organized, heavily funded networks that exist to undermine and destabilize our world.”

Indeed, Paladino knows from personal experience. “They keep enemies lists, including the names and addresses of police officers and their families, so-called ‘zionists’, politicians, and activists. In fact, my name and addresses of my family have been found circulating on these DSA/antifa group chats as well,” she pointed out. The Trump administration designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

“To be clear, they are terrorists,” Paladino added. “And the SRG was our primary line of defense. Without them, absolutely nothing is preventing Paris-style revolutionary riots from breaking out in our city. In fact, that is very likely the ultimate goal here. Replacing the SRG will be a civilian unit largely comprised of DSA activists who will police their own comrades. Which is to say, give them free rein to sow chaos and riot at will, while providing official cover for their criminal actions.”

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Paladino emphasized, “Once again Zohran is showing his true colors. He’s a radical revolutionary hiding behind TikTok videos and a fake smile.”

Mamdani, the mayor who agitated at protests and encouraged riots against Israel, wants to facilitate an Islamo-Communist revolution in New York City.