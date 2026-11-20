I don’t know about you, but I think it’s a wonderful idea that some parents are giving e-bikes to their tweens. No helmet, no safety gear. Just junior high kids zipping up and down the middle of the street, with either zero awareness or zero concern for the world of two-ton automobiles around them.

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Stop signs? Lane dividers? Pfft. Mom and dad have no rules for me, so why should I follow the rules of society?

People walking on the sidewalk or trail? Pfft. Why give them a wide berth? Best just to accelerate and zip past within an inch of them.

And when night doth approach on her raven wings? Pfft. No need for reflectors, headlights, bright colored clothing, or any other material manifestation of common sense. Just keep using the middle of the dark street as your own personal go-kart zone and hope that the adults out driving are more responsible than your parents.

That was me being sarcastic.

What the pride parade is to gay people is what e-bikes are to irresponsible parenting, i.e., broadcasting to the entire world exactly who you are. Traipsing down the street donning leather shorts and a ball gag? Message received, you’re as gay as gay can possibly be. Tearing down the street on an e-bike? Message received: You have parents that are oblivious, indulgent, or just plain stupid.

Yet one suspects that the kind of parent who would let their child onto the street on an e-bike is the exact parent who, when their kid ends up in the hospital or the grave, will blame everything and everyone except themselves.

Kids on e-bikes are living proof that some adults just aren’t meant to be parents. And, most unfortunately, some of these kids are becoming non-living proof.

Now, before you get all huffy-puffy and lecture me about how different e-bikes have different capacities, and some are allegedly safer than others, here are some sobering statistics.

An average mid-size sedan of 3,300 lbs. traveling 25 mph (the typical suburban neighborhood speed limit) will hit an e-bike with 5,000-7,000 lbs. of instantaneous force. Most human bones break under 800 lbs. of force. The human skull can handle between 1,000-1,200 lbs. of force before fracturing.

This information explains why e-bike accidents have accounted for over 150,000 emergency room visits and over 300 deaths in the last few years. Most of those ER visits were in 2025 alone, up 71% from the prior year. Over 17,000 of those injuries were to children aged 14 or younger, up 167% from the prior year.

In 2025, 29% of e-bike injuries were to the head and/or face. Only 40% of those injured were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. According to the New York Post, emergency room visits by children involved in e-bike-related collisions have increased by 1,810% in the last three years.

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The issue isn't the specific size or capacity of your kid's e-bike. That detail is completely meaningless when your kid is involved in a head-on collision with a moving car or truck.

This is one of the few instances you’ll catch me on record arguing that this is a case where we actually need more government regulation, not less. There is currently a labyrinth of laws intersecting state, county, and city statutes available regarding e-bikes should you find it productive to sort through them all.

But most of all, we simply need more parents who aren’t morons. You wouldn’t put your 12-year-old behind the wheel of a car and give him the keys, so why would you put your 12-year-old on a stripped-down motorcycle and give him the keys?

Think, McFly.

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