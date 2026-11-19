The number of Republican elected or appointed officials at the federal level who I trust keeps shrinking faster than a supermodel on a double dose of Ozempic. It's mostly just President Trump and a handful of people in his cabinet. Given some time, I could come up with a few members of the Freedom Caucus in the House. After permasquish John Thune's uncontested coronation as next year's minority leader in the Senate, the upper chamber is pretty much dead to me. There were a few protests in the run-up to the leadership vote, but in the end it was all aboard the Status Quo Capitulation Train.

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At this point I'm going to need to have the 17th Amendment repealed and an industrial exterminator spray the chamber for useless before I can even begin to trust anyone in the United States Senate.

President Trump brought back something for Republican voters that had been missing since the Reagan years — a presidential candidate who voters were excited to vote for. From 1988 to 2012, the GOP base was offered a series of candidates whose biggest selling point was that they were less awful than the Democrat on the ballot. Longtime GOP voters are all too familiar with the phrase "I held my nose to vote for..." being thrown around after presidential elections.

During that stretch, Republicans were 3-4 in presidential contests, and only escaped being 2-5 because even George H.W. Bush couldn't screw up running on President Reagan's retirement coattails in 1988.

Even though Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris were frightening options, Trump didn't simply campaign on "Ooh, she's scary." His rallies were filled with humor and things that stirred patriotic hearts, along with great policy ideas that he clearly communicated.

I never thought that a resounding Dem victory in this year's midterms meant that the Republic's death rattle would begin. However, I did mention on many occasions that it would definitely get the country moving in that direction. After the electoral haymaker that the Democrats delivered on November 3, American freedoms are a little wobbly. The Democrats aren't even trying to mask their lust for one-party rule. Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin has been at the forefront of providing a blueprint for the Dems to move in that direction. As I feel compelled to remind people, I spent the last two months of the 2024 election cycle in Michigan and saw A LOT of Slotkin ads. Her #1 pitch to the voters was that she was a moderate.

When everyone is an extremist, no one is an extremist.

The Democrats are ready to crack skulls and break kneecaps when they're back in charge of the committees on Capitol Hill. Their family feud between the establishment and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) was resolved rather quickly and the commie upstarts won. Even if Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries hang onto their respective leadership positions in the Senate and House, the marching orders will be coming from the Abdul El-Sayed sleeper cell wing of the party.

Republicans are facing an opponent which seeks to redefine "unhinged" seemingly every hour of every day, yet too many of the higher ups are acting as if this was just another midterm year and that everything will be OK because, well, just because.

Perhaps they are relying on the historically cyclical quirks of American politics. In days of yore that would have been understandable. We don't live in yore though, we live in a time when a United States Senator makes public remarks about making life difficult for young people who might want to get involved in Republican politics. This is no time to pat themselves on the back for remaining above the fray. The party needs people who live for the fray right now, not a bunch of anachronisms who want to bring an ascot to a rocket launcher fight.

Thinking that it is business as usual in American politics is foolish and dangerous here in the Year of Our Lord 2026, but that seems to be where the GOP old guard is at. This is from my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green's VIP Thursday Essay right after the election:

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Or as I put it privately in PJ Media's Slack channel when I first saw Sherman's item three weeks ago, "We're probably gonna get creamed, and the GOP is as clueless now as it was in 2006, thinking they had so much money that everything would be fine." Donald Trump won every swing state in a virtual cakewalk two years ago, yet flush with cash, Republicans performed so badly that Michigan voters sent a terrorist sympathizer to the Senate, and every statewide office in Texas flipped blue.

Yes, Republican coffers had more money in them than Hillary Clinton's annual Franzia budget and it was all for naught. Why? Because too many of them don't grasp that the playing field in American politics is undergoing rapid change. Beltway Republicans still spend more time wondering where they'll go for happy hour than figuring out how to win elections in this New World Order.

What's most frustrating about this is that the man who is most responsible for flipping American politics on its head sits atop the Republican Party. Nothing is the way it used to be because Trump has been taking a wrecking ball to all of it since the summer of 2015. This is the man who won the popular vote after telling his party that he didn't feel the need to show up for any primary debates. He's been giving the finger to all of this for a decade and it has been glorious.

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Sadly, Trump's relentless focus on winning and then doing what's right for the American people hasn't inspired too many Republicans in Congress to do the same. I really thought it would have by now.

These next two years should provide the president with plenty of opportunities to bring about substantial change in the GOP modus operandi in order to preserve his legacy. This is no time to be focused on bipartisanship or shoring up the status quo. If the Democrats win the White House in 2028, kiss the freedoms you love goodbye.

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The GOP needs to acknowledge the true nature of the Democratic Party as it is now constructed and be constantly aware of its insidious plans for the Constitution. That shouldn't be difficult, because the Dems are flying freak flags everywhere.

Then Republican candidates need to learn how to be inspirational. That starts with messaging. It's no help to have a better vision if that vision can't be explained to the voters. "I s**k less than the other guy," isn't uplifting.

Give the people something to vote for.

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Editor's Note: The Democratic Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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