Remember how Democrats went after anyone who was near the Capitol on January 6, even people who did nothing wrong?

Yeah, it's going to get so much worse than that.

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It’s clear to me that the weaponization of the government we saw against Trump supporters after the Capitol riot was just a dress rehearsal. Democrats went to extraordinary lengths to build cases against ordinary Americans, many of whom never set foot inside the building. And they cheered every arrest and treated every charge like a conviction for treason and a victory “for democracy."

The goal was never justice. It was intimidation and control.

Now the Democrats are going to get their hands on real power again. House Democrats, led by Speaker-elect Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), take control of the chamber in January, and we know where everything is heading. They want subpoenas, and they want to go after corporate heads and Trump officials. Jeffries has publicly downplayed any suggestion of impeachment of President Donald Trump, but Trump is the obvious target, and everything else is just warm-up.

Trust me when I tell you that everyone is a potential target.

ICYMI: Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb on the Democrats’ Plan to Jail Him Without a Crime

During a recent appearance on MS NOW, host Jen Psaki asked Jeffries about Elon Musk, whom she accused of trying to bury his record at the Department of Government Efficiency.

"And he seemed to be trying to black out, memory-hole from the American public everything he did during that period of time," Psaki said. "But do you think he should be investigated?"

That gave Jeffries the perfect opening to focus on one man. He went much bigger.

"I think that everyone who has been part of this MAGA extremist movement that has unleashed all of this carnage and damage on the American people should be prepared to answer questions as it relates to what has happened, why it's happened," Jeffries told Psaki.

Extremist? Carnage? What universe is he living in?

Of course, Jeffries tried to dress it up as restraint. "So, I'm not going to get out ahead of any specific investigation or name any specific individual, because that's going to be the job of Jamie Raskin and the House Judiciary Committee Democrats," he said.

He then promised that "in the new Congress, we're going to hold the crooks accountable." Notice who gets to decide who the crooks are.

Psaki asks Jeffries if Elon is now trying to avoid congressional scrutiny and if he should be investigated.



Jeffries says "EVERYONE who has been part of this MAGA extremist movement that has unleashed all of this carnage and damage on the American people, should be prepared to… https://t.co/Ks050EhDjM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

Jeffries wasn't talking about a cabinet secretary or a billionaire donor — he was talking about the entire movement. So what exactly does he mean by "everyone" in the MAGA movement? Does that mean anyone who endorsed Trump? Anyone who voted for his agenda? Anyone who donated to his campaigns or knocked on doors as a volunteer? How about the writers and websites that have backed his agenda?

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Jeffries didn't draw a line anywhere.

I think it’s obvious that as far as Jeffries is concerned, every person who has ever opposed the Democrat Party is an enemy in his eyes.

Expect Democrats to run a Soviet-style inquisition starting in January. They have the subpoena power, the friendly media, and a track record of using every tool available against ordinary people who dared to support the wrong candidate. Jeffries seems intent on making support for Trump a de facto crime, and given the Democrat Party's history, it's a safe bet that no one should consider himself immune.

The Democrat Party has abandoned any pretense of governing. It has decided that political opposition itself is the worst crime imaginable. Jeffries is about to hold a great deal of power, and he has already told you exactly what he plans to do with it.

Don’t assume you’re safe.

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