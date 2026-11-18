The "B" word has be popping up a lot since the Great Blue Shift Electoral Slaughter of 2026. Prominent Republicans who are suffering from shell shock and a chronic inability to campaign effectively have been muttering "bipartisan" a lot, as if the word has mystical healing properties. Now more than ever, I think that it is the foulest and most offensive word in American politics.

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Bipartisan efforts have always been a bit of a sucker's bet for Republicans. The "go along to get along" uniparty squishes have never figured out that every Democrat in Congress is just waiting for the right moment to slip a shiv into them. Any bipartisan bill that a Dem co-sponsors with a Republican will invariably achieve 80% of what Democrats want and have no real upside for the GOP. More often than not, the GOP gets sold out by the bipartisan co-sponsor.

That was the deal before the Democrats were riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome. When the new "lawyer up" crowd takes over Capitol Hill in January it's a safe bet to assume that any bipartisan overtures from the Democrats will be ticking time bombs for the future of the United States.

Freedom-loving American patriots have nothing in common with the alternative reality Dems who are seeking to shape the country's future. Nowhere is that more evident than in the monumentally disparate ways that the right and the left view Elon Musk.

Over here in reality, we have been looking at Musk with a mixture of awe and respect, and have been doing so since long before he started palling around with President Trump. Turning Twitter into a platform that no longer worked for the Democrats did endear him to a lot of us, to be sure, but his achievements with SpaceX had already made a lot of conservatives fans of his.

My good friend, partner in thought crime, and "Five O'Clock Somewhere" co-host Stephen Green writes a lot about Musk, SpaceX, and rockets in general. Last week, he previewed Friday's Starship flight in a column titled, "So Who Wants to Watch the World Change Again on Friday?" That's not fanboy hyperbole, changing the world is what Musk does. It takes effort to not be impressed by him.

The mentally unwell straitjacket spokesmodels on the American left are not impressed by Elon Musk. They loved him at first, because he was manufacturing electric vehicles, which have been the Dems' golden calf in the 21st century. They soured on Musk when he joined forces with Trump. That alone would have been enough to make him anathema to them, but what he did with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump returned to office in 2025 made them froth with hatred.

A perpetually self-bloating federal bureaucracy is heaven on Earth for the Democrats. Trimming even a little bit of fat from that is an affront to the Dems. It's essentially laying waste to their holy ground.

Throughout Musk's time with DOGE, the Democrats' brain-dead social media chihuahuas kept yapping things about Musk that should have gotten them put in concussion protocols. They routinely — and laughably — attempted to diminish Musk's myriad accomplishments, often saying that he really didn't know what he was doing. No, really. It was something they'd been doing since Musk took Twitter away from them, but it reached ridiculous lows during the DOGE days of winter in 2025.

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Here's what Jordan Peterson had to say in 2024 about people who second-guess Musk:

JORDAN PETERSON: SECOND GUESSING ELON MUSK IS A FOOL'S GAME “Musk has done 5 impossible things. It's like, why did he spend $44 billion on Twitter? Because he knows things you don't - like the many things, books full of things.” Source: @jordanbpeterson — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 22, 2024

That's a rational opinion of what Elon Musk has done with his professional life.

The Democrats operate purely on hatred though. Here's a prime example from something Matt wrote on Wednesday:

If you want to see how this works in real time, take Texas Democrat state Rep. Gene Wu, who leads the Democrats in the Texas House. Wu went on NewsNation and said Elon Musk should be criminally prosecuted. That's a serious accusation, so host Katie Pavlich asked the obvious follow-up. "Can you give us some of the examples of... what you think that those things may be? It's a pretty, pretty extreme charge," Pavlich said. "All I do is read the news and watch the news," Wu replied. "And what I have seen on the news is that Elon may have committed crimes against the United States by his actions in Ukraine... I don't know. I just read what I read."

Wu watches TV and TV told him that Musk might be bad. It's easy to make the claim that the quickest way to rise through the ranks of the Democratic Party is to be mentally deficient.

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No, these people are not deserving of any bipartisan gimmes. Elon Musk is an ongoing reminder of the harsh reality that the relationship between the Democrats and Republicans is, at least for now, stuck in the "irreconcilable differences" stage. Any capitulation to the Dems will only make that worse. If the inmates ever stop running the Democratic National Committee asylum, maybe we can talk again.

Maybe.

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Editor's Note: The Democratic Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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