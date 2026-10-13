Ilhan Omar Was 37 When She Entered Congress. Soon, She Became 36.

Leftists are amazing people. They can transform burly men not only into women, but into champion female athletes. They can make at least some people think that Old Joe Biden was a competent president and that Kamala Harris remains an appealing presidential candidate. They can sell gargantuan nanny state government and control over the minutest details of your life as the little guy finally getting justice and a fair shake. Is there anything they can’t do?

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Apparently there isn’t. Now it has come to light that they can even turn back the clock and make people younger — if not everyone, then at least their leading apparatchiks. The New York Post reported Tuesday that the embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) was 37 when she entered the House of Representatives, but soon afterward, became 36.

It’s a neat trick. But don’t try it at home. It seems that “Omar’s staff helped get her birthdate changed in public records once the Minnesota Democrat was elected to Congress in 2018, a switch that has since spurred frenzied accusations that she misrepresented her age to secure US citizenship.” Omar became a year younger, you see, because she has stated publicly that she entered the U.S. as a minor, under the guardianship of her father, but if she was actually 18 when she entered the country, she was not actually a minor at all.

That’s why this change of her birthdate may play a significant role in her immigration fraud case: “The alteration could offer a big clue as to what federal immigration agents were searching for when they raided her DC home Monday: If the congresswoman is actually one year older than she’s claimed to be, that would mean she couldn’t have legally become a US citizen in 2000, critics contend.”

The confusion comes because it used to be a matter of public record that Omar was born in 1981: “Omar’s birthdate had been listed in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library as Oct. 4, 1981, as well as on reference sites such as Wikipedia and in media outlets like the BBC, for the entire time she served in the state House and for several months into her congressional term.” If this had been an error, you’d think that during her two years in the Minnesota House of Representatives, someone would have noticed.

Omar’s staff, however, claims that no one did until she went to Washington. That was when the switch was made: “But the congresswoman’s staff moved to shift the date forward by one year in May 2019 after a video from a political opponent went viral that claimed Omar was fibbing about her age.”

After Omar had been in Congress for four months, according to the director of the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library in a May 24, 2019 email, “on May 17, 2019, Library staff were informed by Rep. Omar’s congressional staff that her birth year was incorrect and requested that we change it to 1982. Rep. Omar’s congressional staff are working with Wikipedia and with the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress and other sources to correct her birth year on those sites. As of today, the birth year has not been corrected on the two sites I mentioned.”

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The Minnesota Legislative Reference Library director “said in another email that the initial 1981 birth year had been put down because it was “widely available—in Wikipedia and the Biographical Directory–and so we added that birthdate without documentation.”

This matters because Omar “has long claimed that she received what’s known as derivative citizenship through her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, who she said became a naturalized citizen in 2000, five years after coming into the country from war-torn Somalia.” She said in September 2018, when she was still born a year earlier than she was born now: “I became a citizen actually before I turned 18. My father became a citizen and so I got my citizenship through that process.”

A rival for Omar’s House seat, AJ Kern, explains the problem: Omar, he said, “claims her citizenship narrative is that she derived citizenship through her father when she was a 17-year-old minor. For derivative citizenship, two things have to be true — one, her father had to naturalize; and two, she still had to be a minor — and what I have found is that it’s highly likely that neither of those things are true.”

Related: ‘I Am Not an Anarchist; I Am Not a Polygamist’

The Post explains that “if she lied about her birthdate on any official form — a passport renewal or bank loan application, for example — Omar could be prosecuted, given naturalization fraud has a 10-year statute of limitations.”

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Even if there is nothing to this, however, except a girl’s desire to seem younger, there are so many other questionable aspects to Omar’s record that there is plenty more to investigate. For one thing, her notorious marriage to her brother is part of the immigration fraud allegations against her.

The raid on her home suggests that the days of two-tier justice, when leftists could do anything without fear of prosecution, are over. But will we get the truth about Ilhan Omar, and will she face justice? That remains to be seen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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