The Morning Briefing: Ilhan Omar Had a Rough Non-Indigenous Peoples Day

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Eszplerquo stunned the cul-de-sac euchre group with his disturbingly adventurous pimento loaf potstickers.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed have been getting so many headlines here in the Year of Our Lord 2026 that it's sometimes easy to forget that they aren't the OG antisemitic commies in the Democratic Party.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar had only been in Congress for a couple of months when her frothing hatred for Israel prompted Nancy Pelosi and the House Dems to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism. They also threw in "Islamophobia," because Democrats also believe in Bigfoot and the Tooth Fairy. The reason that Granny Boxwine went the resolution route was to avoid directly censuring the odious Omar shortly after she'd gotten to Capitol Hill. The Squad soon became such a thorn in Pelosi's side that I'm sure that she regretted not throwing Omar under the bus when she had the chance.

Omar's rabid Jew hatred put her on the radar and under a microscope. Like her fellow squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Omar's perpetually gaping maw calls a lot of attention to herself.

That's catching up with her now.

This is from Catherine:

When Democrats went after Donald Trump in a series of thoroughly partisan and unlawful witch hunts, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) self-righteously pontificated that no one could expect to be above the law. But like every other Democrat who told Trump that, what she really meant is that no Republican should expect fair application of the law, and that every Democrat must always be above the law. The evidence against Omar and the rest of her Somali family, who started by committing genocide in Somaliland and then moved to America to exploit us, continues to mount all the time. The Trump administration has confirmed that she and her brother did commit immigration fraud, and she and other family members are tied to multiple kinds of fraud. Omar is just stunned that in a massive exception, a Democrat politician is actually facing some consequences for her crimes, which almost never happens. On October 12, federal agents executed a search warrant at her home related to the immigration fraud investigation. Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Justice are looking for information, including paperwork Omar’s murderous dad filed for her. “Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

There might have been a time when I lamented Democrats and Republicans going back-and-forth at each other like this. That's heavy on the "might" there, by the way. That's probably just me imagining that I was a lot more gracious at some point in the past.

Of course, there are huge differences between the Dem witch hunts when they were going after President Trump and what's happening to Omar. The Dems were making crap up to destroy Trump and interfere in an election, but Ilhan Omar is a complete sleazebag. It feels like she might be a bottomless pit of sleaze.

The "no one is above the law" boomerang action going on here is fun to watch, but will be a lot more enjoyable if something sticks to Omar. We've talked a lot lately about consequences for Dem dirtbags being in short supply.

There is a little more than congressional perjury going on with Omar, though. Again, the spotlight isn't kind to her. There's also the fact that Minnesota in general has been a hotbed of various kinds of fraud. It's kind of the state pastime.

Omar's only likely defense will be to screech "ISLAMOPHOBIA" over and over. She's gotten quite good at using that as a cover for her incompetence and unsavory past. Sadly, it's worked so far.

This is one Democrat who should be due to run out of that kind of luck. One would think, anyway.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Charlene in Texas gets us going today:

Your comments today about New Mexico brought to mind the subject that the Texas Legislature has appointed a committee to SERIOUSLY look into the possibility of annexing a few Eastern New Mexico counties! They have petitioned for the change, and since they are part of the oil-rich Permian Basin, we would LOVE to have them.

There has been some interesting talk along these lines in recent years. Some of the eastern counties in Washington and Oregon have pondered a move to Idaho. Some of the more conservative inland counties in California have looked at breaking off altogether. When it all first started, I understood the frustration behind it, but didn't think it would amount to more than political venting. Now there are days when I feel that the Balkanization of the United States is not only inevitable, but imminent. Curiouser and curiouser...

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Brian C. writes:

Stephen, Thank you for your guilt-free taco acknowledgement. I no longer feel guilty for my nearly six decades long choice of enchiladas as my birthday dinner. No apologies for being an Alabaster-American. (Alabaster is considered off-white, which accurately describes me). I read and enjoy the MB every day, even the pinch hitters. Keep up the good work.

Enchiladas are my Sonoran Desert soul food. I've never been a big Halloween guy, but I've always thought it would be fun to go as "Cultural Appropriation" to a party. Yes, I have a costume in mind.

Greg H. will wrap things up for us today:

Hey Kruiser, Last Fall I read on the MB that you were doing some local stand-up gigs but I looked at as many of your Socials that I could find but couldn't locate any of your appearance dates. Are you signing on to open mic nights wearing Groucho glasses and using one of your ancestors' pre-Ellis Island surnames? Now that you are home from the Ann Arbor SSR I'd love to see one of your performances. I'm spending Fall and Winter 45 miles east of Tucson and am in the City weekly and would love to combine errands with some laughs after Tucson traffic travails.

I've just been working on material now and then, and that's all last-minute stuff. There probably won't be a Tucson show with any hype or publicity until next summer. Of course, if the Dems win big next month, I might be hosting a weekly gulag show. If I start hitting any local place to work out stuff with regularity, it'll be easy to find me.

Keep the fun going, digital pen pals!

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The Kruiser Kabana

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Kabana Gallery

Apparition of My Cousin Carolinetta on the Beach at Rosas, 1934 #artbots #dali https://t.co/emcnm3MCTm — Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) October 12, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: ABC

New Media: Timcast



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:55 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wasilla, Alaska

The White House

Open Press



ADT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Wasilla, Alaska

Wasilla, Alaska

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Wasilla, Alaska en route Las Vegas, Nevada

Wasilla, Alaska

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



PDT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT :

Briefing Schedule

9:30 AM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera





WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Telemundo

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: AP

New Media: Just The News



PDT :

8:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Las Vegas, Nevada

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Las Vegas, Nevada en route Bullhead City, Arizona

Las Vegas, Nevada

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



MST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Bullhead City, Arizona

Bullhead City, Arizona

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Bullhead City, Arizona en route Kalispell, Montana

Bullhead City, Arizona

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



MDT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Kalispell, Montana

Kalispell, Montana

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Majestic Valley Arena

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Kalispell, Montana en route the White House

Kalispell, Montana

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: AURN

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Lunch

Rose Garden

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

The White House

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

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