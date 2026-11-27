The fallout from the elections earlier this month is still ongoing in Georgia. State Rep. Mike Cheokas (R-151st District) is in a runoff against Democrat challenger Ethan Wolfe. However, the runoff contest took a tragic turn Wednesday night.

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Two college students who had been knocking on doors for Cheokas were headed home the night before Thanksgiving when their car hydroplaned and struck another vehicle. An investigation is ongoing, but two bright young men lost their lives.

Blake Henley was a senior at Kennesaw State University and a member of the Georgia Association of College Republicans. His obituary notes his smile, goofy humor, faith, and that he was hardworking and always up for an adventure.

Berti Nagy was president of the fraternity that Henley also belonged to at Kennesaw State. He was also active in canvassing and phone banking for Republicans, as well as spending time under the Gold Dome.

Cheokas announced the death of the two young volunteers, and he said that he would suspend his campaign over the weekend, just days before the December 1 runoff.

"Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event," Cheokas said in a statement. "However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward."

“Politics is not a priority at this time,” he added.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that officials haven’t released details of what caused the crash or precisely where the crash occurred. Cheokas said that his campaign would have more to say later on.

My friend Jeff Thompson of Americans for Prosperity Georgia released a statement:

We are heartbroken at the sudden and tragic loss of Berti Nagy and Blake Henley. We are all thinking of their families this Thanksgiving. Full statement below. https://t.co/nNsor2wWQR — AFPGeorgia (@AFPGeorgia) November 26, 2026

"I am devastated by the untimely loss of Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, beloved sons, friends, and dedicated volunteers, whose lives were tragically cut short in a car accident last night," said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns (R-159th District). "The entire House Republican Caucus is lifting up their family, friends, and loved ones in prayer as they navigate this unimaginable loss, especially during a season meant to be spent surrounded by those we love."

"May God bring comfort and peace to both families and all those impacted by this tragedy in the difficult days ahead," Burns added.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) offered his condolences and prayers as well:

Heartbreaking news. Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of these two young men. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) November 26, 2026

Concern for the families of Nagy and Henley has even reached the national level.

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“I am shocked and saddened by the news of this horrible accident. Every campaign in America depends on people like Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, who believe in something enough to knock doors, make phone calls, and spend time away from loved ones to fight for a cause they believe in,” said Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters in a statement. “Our country is a better place because of people like them. On behalf of the RNC and the entire Republican Party, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Pray for the family and friends of Henley and Nagy. They need it this time of year. May the Lord comfort both families in the days ahead.

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