Ilhan Omar Told Trump No One Is Above the Law. Now She's Singing a Different Tune.

When Democrats went after Donald Trump in a series of thoroughly partisan and unlawful witch hunts, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) self-righteously pontificated that no one could expect to be above the law. But like every other Democrat who told Trump that, what she really meant is that no Republican should expect fair application of the law, and that every Democrat must always be above the law.

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The evidence against Omar and the rest of her Somali family, who started by committing genocide in Somaliland and then moved to America to exploit us, continues to mount all the time. The Trump administration has confirmed that she and her brother did commit immigration fraud, and she and other family members are tied to multiple kinds of fraud. Omar is just stunned that in a massive exception, a Democrat politician is actually facing some consequences for her crimes, which almost never happens.

On October 12, federal agents executed a search warrant at her home related to the immigration fraud investigation. Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Justice are looking for information, including paperwork Omar’s murderous dad filed for her. “Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Omar then posted on X, “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.” She has turned off comments on her post, probably because she doesn’t want to be ratioed.

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It’s amazing how different her rhetoric is now from what it was in March 2023. “The indictment of Trump is not a moment in the death of the rule of law,” she asserted. “The fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted by a grand jury is testament to the fact that we live in a country of laws. And no one is above the law.” Except her, of course.

In fact, as far back as 2019, Omar was justifying the impeachment charade with the same rhetoric:

Today is a vote for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the sanctity of our democracy. Today, we say as a House that no one is above the law. No President can threaten our national security for political gain. And no president can undermine the integrity of our elections. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 31, 2019

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And again in 2020 (and 2024):

Today our democracy faces a question: Do we believe in the separation of powers laid out in the Constitution? Do we believe that no one is above the law? Those who refuse to call forth witnesses in a Senate trial are making it clear where they stand. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 31, 2020

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There are actually numerous posts where Omar tried to justify partisan targeting of Donald Trump with the catchphrase “No one is above the law.” She just never expected to find herself held to the standard of the law.