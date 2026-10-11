Did Biden’s DOJ Reclassify Documents to Build a Case Against Trump?

Barack Obama’s Russiagate attack dog, Lisa Monaco, was involved in fabricating the case against Donald Trump during the Biden administration ahead of the infamous Mar-a-Lago raid. One writer claims Obama holdouts reclassified documents Trump had declassified in order to accuse him under false pretenses.

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Earlier this month, my colleague Robert Spencer wrote about how top officials at the FBI and Department of Justice under Joe Biden were signing off on the orders for the witch hunt against Trump. One of the most ridiculous aspects of the case was the fact that Jack Smith et al. accused Trump of mishandling classified documents, even though he had declassified the ones he took with him to Florida. An extra shade of irony came from the fact that Joe Biden actually did mishandle classified documents and store them in multiple places, including his garage, for which he never faced consequences.

BREAKING: Newly declassified emails reveal Obama's former #Russiagate henchwoman Lisa Monaco and Eric Holder's former henchwoman Molly Gaston later became directly involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith's partisan dragnet of Republicans #ProsecutorialAbuse https://t.co/5PUwHUTKvF — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 8, 2026

But a recent report indicates that the DOJ was secretively claiming certain documents that Trump had taken were now reclassified specifically so that they could justify the charges against him.

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To reclassify the documents after Trump had already taken them to Florida was an obviously partisan and desperate move, but that was pretty much the modus operandi of the Biden DOJ.

Svetlana Lokhova, British historian and victim of the Russiagate campaign of lies, posted last week:

In January 2021, President Trump declassified documents showing that Brennan's CIA operative Stefan Halper lied, on Brennan's orders, that I am a Russian spy who recruited President Trump's National Security Advisor. Brennan's former deputy Avril Haines who became DNI during Obama's third term (the "Biden" administration) together with Lisa Monaco and other Obama's people secretly and retroactively reclassified the Russiagate documents until 2091. Then Wray's FBI thugs raided President Trump's home to steal and hide these documents. Then deranged Jack Smith charged President Trump with felony under Espionage Act for keeping these documents. John Brennan then met with Jack Smith to be a witness against President Trump in a secret trial. They claimed President Trump endangered National Security. In fact, President Trump endangered the Deep State. — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 6, 2026

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Lokhova pointed out that Smith accused Trump under the Espionage Act of feloniously mishandling the reclassified documents. FBI agents dug through drawers and closets in Mar-a-Lago with authorization to shoot anyone who resisted. John Brennan accused Trump of being a national security threat. Haines and Monaco and company “retroactively reclassified the Russiagate documents until 2091.” It was all a fraud, a witch hunt that unscrupulous Democrats and Deep State stooges invented.