Bessent Offers Warren 'Foreign Exchange for Dummies' and a 'Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent decided to answer dozens of letters from the screaming harpy known as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), of the tribe of lefty lunatics, and expose her as a laughingstock at the same time.

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Bessent genially informed Warren that her October 7 missive "adds to the mounting body of evidence of your complete paucity of knowledge about financial markets." He noted sadly that rather "than take my suggestion of studying introductory economics, you have continued your letter-writing crusade and participation in tabloid fodder about the Treasury Department."

He informed Chief Big Mouth that he found it "difficult to treat your concerns as sincere." Under the Biden administration, the federal funds rate shot up to a 22-year high and inflation peaked at a 40-year high, but she was a "cheerleader" for the "reckless spending" of that agenda. Disclaiming all blame for her "irresponsible fiscal policies," she just bashed the Federal Reserve. "Your view of the economy depends on who occupies the White House, but your woeful understanding of the issues is consistent," Bessent drily remarked.

In fact, Bessent noted that the "interventions" which Warren labeled "unprecedented" began in May 2024, back when Democrats were still in control. "The buyback program has been well received by market participants in bolstering Treasury liquidity, which reduces market volatility, increases the convenience yield of Treasury securities and ensures the best value for the taxpayer," he continued. He boasted about the Treasury market's "liquidity and performance" in comparison to other peers around the world.

Bessent reminded Warren that she "voted for a $5 trillion tax hike on everyday Americans," whereas "the Working Families Tax Cuts continue to deliver for families and workers across the country." The average refund for this filing season was an increase of 11% over the last year, while over 37 million seniors were able to claim an enhanced deduction. Furthermore, 30 million American workers took advantage of No Tax on Overtime, and over seven million benefited from No Tax on Tips. Warren also voted against Trump Accounts and the enhanced Child Tax Credit.

The Treasury Department aims to help the American people, unlike Warren, who is too busy griping about the department's employees because their agenda doesn't increase her power and wealth. "Despite your malign characterization, the Domestic Finance team you alluded to in your interview is fully staffed relative to historical levels." To make the situation even more ironic, Warren has voted against every single presidential appointee to the department. "Given your newfound interest in Department personnel, I challenge you to reverse course and thoughtfully engage with future nominees and support their confirmation," Bessent advised Warren.

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His last paragraph and hand-written postscript are pure comedy gold:

Finally, my offer of a Foreign Exchange for Dummies tutorial still stands and if you receive a passing grade on the Yale metric, not the Harvard curve, I would be happy to also include a Fixed Income for Dummies... Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day in advance to you and your family.

Warren falsely claimed to be Native American Indian, and lefties who hate history tried to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples' Day. But somehow, after the above tomahawking, I suspect she'll be more likely to imbibe firewater and sulk than to celebrate anything on Monday.