Trump Urges Americans to Honor the ‘Unrivaled Greatness’ of Christopher Columbus

This Monday will be Columbus Day, and while leftists will try to act as if it is a day marking nothing but genocide, in reality it marks the arrival of Judeo-Christianity to the Americas and the dawn of an era that would give birth to the greatest of all nations, the United States of America.

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In 1492, Genoese explorer Christopher Columbus left Spain with the ships the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa María — the names of which together describe an image of Christ’s Mother — to discover a new trade route to Asia. Columbus was right that the world was round and mostly ocean, but wrong in thinking that by sailing in the direction he took, he could soon reach Asia. When he landed in the Bahamas, Columbus mistakenly called the locals Indians. While he certainly made his mistakes in the New World as any human being would, he also helped some natives fight their cannibal enemies, and tried to show mercy toward the conquered so that he could bring them to faith in Christ. He was not just a visionary who discovered the Americas; he also had many noble aspirations.

Trump, in a proclamation ahead of Columbus Day, described the explorer as “bringing with him the rich traditions of Western civilization and paving the way to the birth of the American Nation less than three centuries later. Today, we honor his life of valor, adventure, and ingenuity. We cherish his memory and pledge to safeguard his story. Above all, we remember with gratitude that the triumph of freedom and the glory of our Republic are the fruits of his faith and unrelenting devotion.”

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The president exclaimed, “Through every trial, Columbus never wavered, holding his crew to the mission when most others would have turned back.” He described the voyage of Columbus and crew as redrawing “the map of human possibility and open[ing] a new chapter in the history of exploration. They unleashed a bold new age of discovery that expanded the horizons of knowledge, carried the splendors of the Western world across an ocean, and set in motion the forces that would culminate in the miracle of July 4, 1776.” Trump went on:

When they arrived, as a sign of devotion to God and respect to Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain, Columbus raised a mighty cross in the newly discovered land as a sign that “Your Highnesses hold this land for your own, but chiefly as a sign of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ever since, this spirit of adventure has coursed through the veins of generations of patriots — from the brave settlers who established the first colonial foothold at Jamestown to the daring pioneers who pushed westward and tamed the frontier.

Since he was a “legend whose vision, fortitude, and perseverance unleashed a dynamic of history that led to the creation of the greatest, freest, and most just Nation in history,” Trump affirmed that Americans “are forever indebted to his courageous voyage, and we will never allow his legacy to be erased by radical extremists. For this reason, earlier this year, I was proud to install a statue of Christopher Columbus on the White House grounds — an exact replica of the statue that stood for more than three decades in Baltimore, Maryland, from its dedication by President Ronald Reagan in October 1984 until rioters tore it down and threw it into Baltimore Harbor on July 4, 2020.”

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AMERICAN HISTORY: The Trump administration has installed a 13-foot tall statue of Christopher Columbus at the White House as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. "As we celebrate our Nation’s 250th anniversary of independence, the White House is proud to honor Christopher Columbus’s legendary life and legacy with a well-deserved statue on the White House grounds.” — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2026

Trump complimented Italian-Americans who “have embodied a steadfast love of country and faith in God.” Indeed, Columbus Day actually came into being in the late 19th century to combat prejudice against Italian-Americans, after the largest lynch mob in U.S. history massacred a group of Italian-Americans acquitted of murder in New Orleans.

Quoting Pope Leo XIII’s praise for Columbus as “compared to but few in the history of humanity,” Trump declared proudly, “we honor his unrivaled greatness. We embrace our duty to prove worthy of the inheritance [Columbus] left us, to match his courage with our own, and to never abandon, forsake, or forget the beauty of our faith, the glories of our culture, and the stories of our heroes.” This year especially, as we mark the 250th year of America’s existence, we should celebrate the man whose name is on our national capital (District of Columbia) and who made the United States possible.

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