I wrote about the danger of the self-proclaimed male feminist politician a little over a year ago and pointed to Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as the perfect example of a leader who thinks PC, headline-grabbing moves like appointing a majority-female cabinet will deflect attention from policies that actually make women less safe.

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At the top of the list are Sánchez's lax immigration policies, which have led to an out-of-control migrant crisis. I noted in my 2025 piece that rapes had gone up almost threefold since Sánchez came to power in 2018 and gave a sampling of the worst crimes against women from 2021 alone, as documented by geopolitical analyst Soeren Kern:

November 5, 2021 . In Cartagena, a 54-year-old Yemeni man was arrested for kidnapping his two nieces for eight years.

. In Cartagena, a 54-year-old Yemeni man was arrested for kidnapping his two nieces for eight years. November 4, 2021 . In Lleida, a 45-year-old Algerian man was arrested for raping a woman in the city center

. In Lleida, a 45-year-old Algerian man was arrested for raping a woman in the city center October 31, 2021 . In Mallorca, a 24-year-old Moroccan man with a long criminal history of sexual offenses raped and robbed a woman at knifepoint.

. In Mallorca, a 24-year-old Moroccan man with a long criminal history of sexual offenses raped and robbed a woman at knifepoint. October 24, 2021 . In Vitoria, four North African males assaulted a 30-year-old woman. She offered them her wallet and cellphone, but their stated objective was to disfigure her. "We just want to bust your pretty face," the assailants said while they beat her to a pulp. Vitoria Mayor Gorka Urtaran warned against xenophobia: "We must not generalize."

. In Vitoria, four North African males assaulted a 30-year-old woman. She offered them her wallet and cellphone, but their stated objective was to disfigure her. "We just want to bust your pretty face," the assailants said while they beat her to a pulp. Vitoria Mayor Gorka Urtaran warned against xenophobia: "We must not generalize." October 19, 2021 . In Pontevedra, two Moroccans were arrested for sexually assaulting two female minors.

. In Pontevedra, two Moroccans were arrested for sexually assaulting two female minors. September 21, 2021 . In Ibiza, two Senegalese migrants were arrested for drugging a young woman and sexually assaulting her.

. In Ibiza, two Senegalese migrants were arrested for drugging a young woman and sexually assaulting her. September 21, 2021. In Tarragona, three North African males raped a Spanish woman for wearing a T-shirt with a logo of Vox, a party opposed to mass migration. One of her attackers said: "You have to take off that shirt. If you don't take it off, I'll take it off myself." After sexually assaulting her, an attacker warned: "Tomorrow, don't wear this shirt again."

In other words, Spanish streets had become increasingly dangerous for women in the Sánchez era even before 2026, when Sánchez’s government enacted its mass amnesty plan, which led to more than a million illegal migrants applying for legal status.

Related: With Amnesty Passed, Is This the End of Spain?

This year also saw 80,000 illegal migrants from Morocco flood into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in July, with many of the new arrivals shouting “Viva Pedro Sánchez!” or “Long live Pedro Sánchez!” as they set foot on Spanish sand. Sánchez immediately jetted off to another beach on Lanzarote, choosing not to cancel his vacation even amid reports of increasing crime, including sexual assaults, in Ceuta after the invasion.

A new report shows just how hellish things have gotten, especially for women in the city: Sex crimes in Ceuta have increased by 650% since the invasion. The Daily Mail reports:

Sexual assaults in Ceuta have increased by 650% since 80,000 migrants from Morocco flooded the enclave in late July, according to a report. Documents on emergency service calls obtained by Spanish outlet El Español revealed that sexual assaults rose sharply from four to 30 between July 30 and October 29 in 2025 and the same period in 2026. Sixteen of those cases involved minors, compared with none during the same period the previous year. The figures also show a dramatic rise in violent attacks involving weapons, with cases classified as 'firearm assaults' jumping from eight to 56 and reports of "assaults with bladed weapons" surging from 23 to 268. Home invasions rose from 35 to 1,018, while robberies with violence or intimidation on public streets rose from 11 to 115 cases.

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This should come as no surprise to those who saw the footage of mostly military-age young men from Morocco invading land that the Moroccan government and Islamists throughout the world think is occupied. Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, a party to the right of the conservative Popular Party (PP), has blamed rapes and other attacks in Ceuta on Sánchez, whom he calls "the candidate of Morocco." Here he is in September calling out Sánchez for referring to the invasion of Ceuta as "immigration" and for not saying a word about the "sexual terror" that has been unleashed there:

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Polls ahead of next week's snap election show that the PP and Vox have a good chance of leading the next government and ousting Sánchez. Abascal says that Spain should deport illegal migrants and that he would have deployed the army at the border and the navy at sea during the Ceuta crisis. Meanwhile, the PSOE, Sánchez's Socialist party, picked Abdelah Mustafa, who is of Moroccan origin, as the lead Senate candidate for Ceuta. In a move reminiscent of Abdul El-Sayed's social media cleanup during the Michigan Senate race, Mustafa, who has said the breach of Ceuta's border was not an invasion, has reportedly deleted Facebook posts with Moroccan national symbols and deactivated his Instagram account.

Related: Nick Shirley’s New Video Dismantles the Left’s Narrative on Ceuta's Migrant Crisis

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Sánchez is using his social media to try to turn out the women's vote. He posted on X on November 20: "When the welfare state is cut back, women suffer the consequences the most. That is why I call on women to show their strength, for women across Spain to turn out in force to vote, for a major victory on #29N!"

We'll see on November 29 whether Spaniards keep in power the self-proclaimed feminist who is guaranteed to make Spain even more unsafe for women, or whether they've finally had enough.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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