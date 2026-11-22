A former New York Police Department officer admitted this week to killing a young female jogger, but apparently sees no issue with his actions, because Allah allegedly told him to do it. Welcome to the cultural enrichment of Islam, America.

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Religious tolerance was one of the founding principles of the United States, but Islam is not a religion in the same way that Judaism or Christianity is. First, it is highly political in addition to being religious; secondly, it endorses many evils that are antithetical both to freedom and to Christian civilization. Among these evils is the endorsement in Islamic sacred texts and sharia of murdering non-Muslims. In fact, as author Dan Burmawi has pointed out, killing infidels is the only sure way for a Muslim to earn himself a ticket to paradise and make sure all of his family joins him there. Put simply, Islam is completely incompatible with American values.

BREAKING: NY cop Sayed Mohassib who allegedly kiIIed a jogger reportedly said he did it because “Allah told me to kiII a person”, per NYP https://t.co/D5FI8cJebH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 22, 2026

“Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,” Sayed Mohassib said, according to the New York Post.

“I didn’t know her, she was just there,” Mohassib said, his hair disheveled and his khaki jumpsuit unbuttoned at the chest to show his tiger, shark and Allah tattoos. “Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person.” Wearing an unsettling expression, Mohassib seemed almost self-righteous as he coldly described his motive for the vicious Oct. 30 attack on Suarez, 28, as she jogged along a waterfront promenade in Bath Beach. The devout Muslim invoked Allah’s name five times during an interview that lasted less than five minutes.

And “Allah” does command the murder of infidel strangers according to Islam.

The most terrifying part is that Muslims are trying to do to America what they have already done to the UK and France, which is to move in so many migrants into certain areas and be the only ones having large families while demanding ever more mosques and public rule changes until they take over. As Jews and Christians in America become less fervent about their faith all the time and have fewer children than ever, Muslims are doing the opposite. Some reports indicate that Muslims might outnumber Irishmen, Italians, and Jews in New York now, which explains the reign of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Islamification of the city. Mamdani is even closing the Rikers Island jail where Mohassib is being held. But New York City is not an isolated example.

Related: UK Surrender Update: Ex-Iran Jihad Commander to Talk ‘Islamophobia’ in London

If you watch the video below, you will hear Mohassib’s mother praise him as having been an “excellent boy” throughout his life. This is very typical of Islamic terrorists, whose mothers see them as shining examples of virtue. And like him, she probably doesn’t see the murder of a stranger who is an infidel as a vile crime. She couldn’t do so if she were a fundamentalist Muslim.

🚨BREAKING: Sayed Mohassib, 27, a former NYPD officer and current elementary school teacher’s aide at PS 200 in Brooklyn, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 30 fatal stabbing of jogger Katie Suarez, 28, on the Shore Parkway Greenway. Despite a documented history of psychiatric issues including a Marines discharge on psychological grounds, prior hospitalizations, and a paranoia claim that people were going to come and kill his family, he was still working with children at the time of the attack. He allegedly returned home afterward, discarded bloody clothing down a garbage chute, then continued showing up for work with kids until his arrest. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 10, 2026

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His mother did claim she felt sorry for the victim, but tried to assert that her loss from having a son in jail was the same as the loss suffered by Suarez’s family. Except that her “excellent boy” is a jihadi murderer.