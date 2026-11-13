Christian Convert: Islamic Teaching Corrupts Innocence, Pushes War, and Sanctifies Sin

Islamic sacred texts, laws, and Muhammadan biographies all promote the corruption of childhood innocence, endless Jihad, and calling the most vile sins holy.

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An increasing number of Americans, especially young people, seem to believe that Islam is a beautiful religion, aside from those pesky terrorists, who are merely fringe radicals. But in reality, the terrorists are the mainstream, the devout ones. The Muslims who don’t commit Jihad are the ones who ignore primary teachings from their own texts and their false prophet’s example. This is why every nation that allows in a large number of Muslims eventually becomes a violent sharia dictatorship, because to be truly Muslim is to believe that many perversions and evils are praiseworthy, and that murdering non-Muslims is the most noble of religious pursuits.

But don’t take my word for it; take the word of Dan Burmawi, a former Muslim who grew up in Jordan, the country that the British created for Muslims as a two-state solution out of land that should’ve been Israel’s. Burmawi, the CEO of the Ideological Defense Institute, is also the author of Islam, Israel and the West: A Former Muslim's Analysis.

Schools in Gaza teach children to see jihad as their highest calling, but that is hardly an anomaly specific to one Muslim territory. “Islam killed my childhood, because it is not just a religion, it is a system designed to eliminate innocence in order to Prepares Children [sic] for Jihad,” Burmawi reflected. “Unlike Christianity, where faith is taught through age-appropriate lessons, in Islam, a five-year-old and a fifty-year-old are fed the same brutal doctrine. There is no ‘gentle introduction’ to faith, no room for innocence or childhood wonder. When I was just six years old, I wasn’t taught about kindness, love, or morality. I was taught about war.”

He recalled, “They told me about Khalid ibn al-Walid’s military strategies, they described in detail how Ja’far al-Tayyar lost both hands in battle, how he held the flag between his arms until he was finally slaughtered. How Abu Obaida killed his own infidel father and how Allah praised that act. They drilled into my mind horrific descriptions of hellfire, grave torture, and eternal suffering for those who don’t submit to Allah. Why does Islam force children into adulthood so fast? Because Islam needs warriors.”

Burmawi stated, “This is why Islam permits child marriage. It’s not about love, it’s about breeding more soldiers, expanding the ummah, and strengthening the Islamic war machine. A child in the Islamic system is not meant to be a child. A boy is a future fighter, a girl is a future mother of jihadists. Thank God the majority of Muslims don't follow the true Islam.” Sadly, however, statistically speaking, admitting large numbers of Muslims is transformative and disastrous for a country.

Muhammad, supposedly the standard of perfection for Muslims, massacred Jews, raped children and sex slaves, committed incest, and took vicious revenge upon his enemies. And his followers have been carrying on that same ignoble and despicable tradition for nearly 1400 years.

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As Burmawi explained in one X post, this is precisely why Islam is incompatible with Western, Judeo-Christian civilization. “Islam is the sanctification of man’s most corrupted instincts. It takes what is base in human nature and give it a divine sanction,” he wrote. “Man’s desire to dominate women? Islam codifies it. Veiling, polygamy, child marriage, testimony worth half a man’s, all justified as God’s will. The tribal impulse of ‘my group over yours’? Islam raises it to the level of theology: believers vs. infidels, the ummah against the world. The lust for supremacy and conquest? Islam call it jihad and makes it a religious demand.”

Indeed, Islam is a religion specifically designed for barbarians. “The primal rage at dissent? Islam turns it into law: apostasy punishable by death,” Burmawi emphasized. “Man’s lust for unlimited sex? Islam provides it: four wives, temporary marriages, concubines, sex slaves, and the promise of virgins in paradise. This is why Islam went global, beside the sword, it spread because it indulged what was already animal in humans. It is like pornography, irresistible to the flesh, destructive to the soul. It thrives because it removes all discipline from sexuality, power and ego. It appeals to the raw, the unrefined, the barbaric impulse in man, and calls it holy. The West, by contrast, was built on the exact opposite impulse. The Judeo-Christian tradition does not legitimize man’s depravity, it restrains it.”

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He added, “Western civilization is not the freedom of instincts but the discipline of them. It is the recognition that man’s raw impulses lead to tyranny, slavery, and barbarism unless they are checked by higher law. The clash between Islam and the West is not merely geopolitical. It is civilizational at the deepest level: Whether human nature should be indulged or disciplined, whether man’s lowest instincts are to be worshipped or restrained.”