My Balkanization Plans Are Much Clearer After Last Week

The prevailing wisdom regarding the blue-ward political shift of so many states is that Democrats will leave the states where the policies they voted for have gotten out of hand — like California or New York — and keep voting for those same kinds of policies in whichever purple or red state they alight.

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While I believe that's somewhat true, I think that the real problem now is that we are reaping what has been sown in American public schools for the last 40 or so years. A column about that is one of the many that I've had queued up to write since the election.

It's nightmarish to think that there are so many Dem voters out there that they can flee blue states in such numbers that they greatly affect the politics in other states, and that there are still far too many of them in the states they left behind. With their lust for abortion, euthanasia, and not breeding in order to save the planet, you'd think that would be a dwindling voter pool.

There have been several occasions in the past year that I've written about the inevitable Balkanization of the United States. Recently, I responded to an email from a Morning Briefing reader that I think that the Balkanization is now more imminent.

Of course, I'm not the only one who has been pondering this. My good friend Kurt Schlichter has been writing about it in his series of "Kelly Turnbull" novels for years. I think it was somewhere around the time that he was working on the third one that I told him I wished the books weren't so prophetic.

For several years now, I've semi-joked about where I would like to be an expatriate while I watch the world end. Should the Democrats succeed in bringing about all of the "fundamental transformation" that His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama used to babble about, the Republic is toast. It'll be like The Man in the High Castle, but the occupiers will be ChiComs and Jihadis. Once the United States is gone, Western Civilization is outta here too. I would rather be on a remote beach in a faraway place while all of that goes down. Kevin Downey Jr. and I have done shows for the troops on some gorgeous islands in the South Pacific; he probably knows where I'd be heading.

If I'm opting for Balkanization, the choices aren't many from a purely state politics point of view. Despite the fact that I don't like cold weather, Wyoming has long held some appeal for me, primarily because there are hardly any people there. I think that my last neighborhood in West Los Angeles had more people than the entire state of Wyoming.

Florida does keep strengthening its case for making what hopefully won't be a last stand, what with all of the beaches, sunshine and, most importantly, beach bars. Governor Ron DeSantis has transformed Florida from the most annoying presidential election swing state into a Republican stronghold. Many people have pointed out since the election that even Florida was shaky last week. True, but it held on a night that Texas elected a commie ditz governor and a Dem senator who probably has disturbing browsing histories under a series of aliases at internet cafes.

The reality is that I love where I'm at, commie though the politics be. I was born in the Sonoran Desert, but I spent a lot of years away. When I moved back here in 2018 I realized just how much I missed dirt, heat, and reptiles that can kill me. I'm not in the mood to leave just yet.

If Arizona keeps getting bluer, I'll be deeply behind enemy lines. Mexico might seriously be my most appealing option if I have to bug out in a hurry. The Grand Canyon State is still pretty red once you get into the more rural areas, though; I have plenty of friendly faces only a few hours away. It will be easier to move my guns a short distance.

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For the moment, I'll just have one of my AI assistants searching for ammo deals. If it gets too hairy, meet me for a sunset beer on a gulf beach in the Sunshine State. Bring ice.

Related: Dem One-Party Rule Is Inevitable Unless Dept. of Education Is Dismantled

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