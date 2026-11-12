Democrats Are Already Drunk With Power, and They Don't Even Have It Yet

When House Republicans killed an impeachment push against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) answered by promising a flood of investigations into Trump administration officials once her party takes over Congress in January.

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Democrats won both the House and Senate in last week's midterms. So that means, come January, they’ll wield all the power in Congress, and every investigative tool that comes with it. Ocasio-Cortez already knows how she wants to use it all.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked AOC whether Democrats would go after Hegseth again in the new Congress, given that the previous effort had collapsed.

"There are so many criminals in this administration, it's hard to figure out who should be, you know, the order of operations," Ocasio-Cortez told Raju. "There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas, and we have to follow wherever the evidence takes us."

AOC: "There are so many criminals in this administration! There are going to be many, many, many investigations and subpoenas." https://t.co/Yl7dIM2CTD — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2026

That’s pretty much a way of saying she has no idea because they’ve not found a single crime. She has already decided these people are criminals. The investigations exist to fill in the details later.

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Republicans can see where this is heading.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the incoming House minority leader, told Sean Hannity on Fox News that Democrats will come after Cabinet officials and even private citizens tied to the administration, and he accused them of turning investigations into weapons against their political opponents.

"It'll be every committee. There'll be a third impeachment. They can't help themselves," Jordan said.

Let's be honest, here. Jordan's prediction hardly requires a crystal ball. Democrats are going to weaponize the government however they can against Trump, and try to implement every possible power grab. In fact, Ocasio-Cortez has pushed to expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices, and Hakeem Jeffries, expected to become the next speaker, has called for sweeping changes to the judiciary.

Of course, wanting something and getting it are two different things.

Court-packing would run straight into the Senate's 60-vote threshold, which Democrats don't have, and a near-certain presidential veto. The Court has had nine justices since 1869, and Biden nearly tried it. Upon taking office, he formed a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to study the issue, which really meant that he wanted the commission to green-light the idea and give him and Democrats in Congress cover to expand the Court and give Biden as many as four seats to fill with radical leftists. But, in an amusing twist, the commission opposed expanding the Court, acknowledging that it would be seen as a partisan power grab that “could lead to a continuous cycle of future expansions.”

But I digress.

Removing a justice would not be any easier. The House can impeach with a simple majority, but conviction in the Senate takes a two-thirds vote, and Democrats can't reach that without significant Republican help. No sitting justice has ever been removed. The House impeached exactly one, Samuel Chase, in 1804, and the Senate acquitted him in 1805. So unless Democrats want to impeach Ketanji Brown Jackson for being a total moron, any move against the Court is a wasted effort designed to please their base.

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Democrats are already so drunk with power, and yet we’re still a couple of months away from them even having it. They haven't sworn in a single new member, and they're already sorting their enemies into a lineup and promising the evidence will catch up.

That's a scary thought, because once they do have that power, it's going to get worse.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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