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Four-Time Deportee Hits Pedestrian in Utah and Keeps Driving

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 12, 2026 2:20 PM
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Four-Time Deportee Hits Pedestrian in Utah and Keeps Driving
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

An illegal alien who is somehow back in our country and driving despite four prior deportations put an Utah man in critical condition in a hit-and-run.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared details about the Utah crash with Border Hawk on Thursday. Mexican national Maria Del Rocio Morales Ruvalcaba is the culprit. At about 6 p.m. on November 4, an unnamed 25-year-old man was crossing a street with friends in Spanish Fork when a minivan careened into him. Border Hawk stated that the driver, who DHS has now confirmed was Morales Ruvalcaba, “continued onward without stopping.” 

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As of Wednesday, the young man was still in critical condition at a local hospital, Border Hawk added.

On Nov. 10, Spanish Fork Police arrested Morales Ruvalcaba after locating a Dodge van with significant windshield damage that matched the description of the at-fault vehicle.

Morales Ruvalcaba was booked into the Utah County Jail on a charge of Third-Degree Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Injury.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has filed a detainer request for Morales Ruvalcaba. While many Utah sheriffs cooperate with ICE, residents of Utah County — where the hit-and-run occurred — have protested and caused controversy over such cooperation before. ICE is particularly requesting county authorities to honor their detainer request in this case.

Read Also: Twice-Deported, Bomb-Threatening Alien Claimed Transgenderism to Get Asylum

Local outlets were originally referring to Morales Ruvalcaba as a “central Utah woman” or more simply as “a woman,” but but did not disclose information about her illegal status. KUTV reported that police had footage of her vehicle.

DHS also shared a few details about the four previous deportations. “Morales Ruvalcaba illegally entered the U.S. on four separate occasions in April 2007 and was granted a voluntary return to Mexico each time. She illegally re-entered the country a FIFTH time at an unknown date and location," a DHS spokesperson said in the statement to Border Hawk. “All of her claims will be heard by an immigration judge, and she will receive due process. This administration will not ignore the rule of law.”

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Democrats will often fixate on women and children when composing their sob stories about illegal immigration, ignoring the fact that many illegal alien women and teenagers are criminals or close relatives of criminals. No doubt leftists would have claimed Ruvalcaba is just a nice middle-aged woman who wants a good life for herself — until, of course, she not only ran her vehicle into a pedestrian, but also kept driving as if his condition were of no major concern.

Notably, an illegal alien also just caused a deadly crash in Missouri, injuring multiple people and killing a mother and her two young children. Ukrainian Eldar Skander was reportedly playing videos on YouTube on his tablet while he was driving and sped straight into other vehicles.

Illegal alien drivers cause hundreds of deadly crashes in America every year.

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News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | UTAH

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