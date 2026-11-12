Greta Thunberg Laughs at Climate Protesters Following in Her Footsteps

When Greta Thunberg started skipping school to protest climate change back in 2018, many of us scoffed at her and at the media that gushed over her, propelling her to international fame. We saw what was really happening: a brainwashed child being exploited by her parents and the media.

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Well, now even Thunberg seems to realize all that climate nonsense was a joke. She has simply traded being brainwashed for one cause for being brainwashed by another.

A new documentary caught Thunberg cackling at the news that Fridays for Future, the climate movement she founded, still holds demonstrations. Her activism, of course, has moved on to the pro-Palestinian crusade.

Worth noting, Fridays for Future was her baby. She launched it in Sweden at age 15 by ditching class every Friday to demand climate action, and the media turned it into a global phenomenon that pulled millions of students out of school and into the streets.

The moment comes in the newly released documentary On Tanks into the Climate Crisis – How Activism is Criminalised. Thunberg, now 23 with a hideous haircut, hears that a Fridays for Future demonstration is underway in Berlin.

"Is it?" Thunberg asked before bursting into loud laughter. "Really? They still do that?"

An activist friend seated beside her joined in the laughter. Thunberg then turned to the camera and shouted, "Cut!"

Greta Thunberg laughs hysterically at climate activists continuing her Fridays for Future protests while using a keffiyeh as a tablecloth. https://t.co/T9FmbUfXgG — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 12, 2026

The internet noticed.

"Climate was just the warm-up. Hating Israel is the real job," one X user wrote.

Another critic pounced on the obvious contradiction. "It suddenly isn't a problem anymore. So much for climate 'emergency'. Just shows the credibility that she has," the user wrote.

A third went further. "Fridays for Future was a cult-like movement from the start, whose leaders secretly mocked the protesters back then and now openly mock them on camera," that user said.

Some defenders insisted Thunberg laughed because the protests aren't radical enough. One X user claimed that "she finds the FFF protest too nice, too conformist and too middle-class. She laughs at its lack of radicalism." Here's the thing: that defense makes her look worse. Either way, she's sneering at the kids who skipped school because she told them the planet was on fire.

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So where did all her passion go?

Last winter, police arrested Thunberg in central London outside an insurance company's headquarters during a protest supporting jailed Palestine Action members on hunger strike. She held a sign reading "I support Palestine Action prisoners, I oppose genocide" until a City of London Police officer took it and told her to stand. Thunberg labeled the hunger strikers "political prisoners" and demanded their charges be dropped.

On top of that, Israel detained her last year after its warships intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla she joined. That marked her second detention, following the previous June, when Israeli forces removed her from a different ship headed for Gaza.

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She even weighed in after Ed Sheeran dropped rapper Macklemore from his tour over pro-Palestine remarks at a concert, and she cheered Sheeran's "cancellation."

"We are witnessing one of the biggest artists in the world being cancelled because they tried to 'both sides' Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people," Thunberg said in an Instagram statement.

After declaring that the "normalisation of an apartheid state" would "no longer be tolerated," she added, "Ed, there is only one victim here: the Palestinian people."

Thunberg’s laughter and derision were revealing. It proves that the children who followed Thunberg out of their classrooms were never partners in a movement. They were props, and now the star of the show is laughing at them because she’s hitched herself to the latest hip cause.

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