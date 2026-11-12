What Did He Know? Top Democrat Faces Questions Over Timing of Nvidia Stock Sale.

Everyone knows the old line "Do as I say, not as I do," and Democrats have turned it into an art form. With Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) leaving Congress, the title of luckiest stock trader in Washington is up for grabs. Early signs point to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a man already floated as a 2028 presidential contender.

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Khanna has publicly pushed to clean up corrupt congressional trading. He wants to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Then he and his wife sold Nvidia shares near the stock's peak, shortly before a spy scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent the stock tumbling.

Well, well, well



Rep. Ro Khanna sold $NVDA right before Nvidia's CEO admitted to having a Chinese spy side piece



He's a member of the following:



- Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party Committee

- Taiwan Caucus

- High Tech Caucus



Apparently,… pic.twitter.com/ily7vm0QW5 — Trade With Congress (@tradewithcong) November 11, 2026

Khanna's wife sold Nvidia shares twice, on September 4 and October 7, according to Capitol Trades. Each sale fell between $1,000 and $15,000. Nvidia hit an all-time high on October 6. The second sale landed one day later.

And then there's the earlier round.

In May, Khanna unloaded two lots of Nvidia stock, one at the start of the month and one at the end, each worth between $1,000 and $15,000. Nvidia reached its second-highest price ever on May 14. Between June and September, Khanna bought back in. Sell near the top, buy back, sell near the top again. Most retail investors would love a record like that.

He had to have known. Ro Khanna should be investigated immediately. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/BYG98DRKmx — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 11, 2026

Here's why the pattern deserves scrutiny: Khanna represents California's 17th Congressional District, the heart of Silicon Valley. He also sits on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which examines the security fight with China. Nvidia's chips sit at the center of that fight, and so does the scandal that just blew up in the company's face.

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Last month, The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), a former Megaspeed executive. According to the Times, U.S. authorities investigated her and concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Huang admitted to an affair on Sunday. Nvidia opened an investigation, and Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday.

Ro Khanna sold his NVIDIA stock an hour before the news broke about the CEO’s affair. He’s clearly guilty of Inside HER Trading. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 12, 2026

To be clear, nobody has produced evidence that Khanna or his wife traded on inside information, and the dollar amounts are modest by Washington standards. Khanna's defenders will lean hard on both points. Of course, Khanna himself has spent years arguing that lawmakers shouldn't own individual stocks precisely because the appearance of a conflict erodes public trust.

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He set the standard, and his own trades fail it.

The committee seat makes it worse. A lawmaker who sits on the panel that handles China security threats should be the last person moving in and out of the biggest American company caught in that crossfire. Imagine a Republican on that committee selling Nvidia the day after its record high, right before a Chinese spy story broke. The mainstream media would treat it as a five-alarm scandal, with cable panels demanding hearings by dinnertime.

Khanna gets a pass because he's a Democrat.

Congressional stock trading reform only works if the people pushing it live by it first. Democrats keep asking voters to trust that the folks writing the rules will follow them, and episodes like this one teach voters the opposite lesson.

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