The Silver Lining to the Nvidia Mess

The FBI is now investigating Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a Chinese spy. The move comes after it was revealed that $7.5 billion in Nvidia chips were shipped to China via a network connected to Alice Huang (no relation), formerly of Megaspeed, a Singapore-registered cloud computing and AI infrastructure company. Alice Huang is also a suspected Chinese spy.

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Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le). Her background included work as a television journalist for Chinese broadcasters such as CCTV and Hunan TV, as well as positions in banking and investment management (including HSBC). The Commerce Department wanted to investigate Megaspeed for national security reasons but was stopped, presumably by Jensen Huang.

The honeypot scandal now threatens to blow up into a massive case of influence peddling, threats to national security, and a big blow to the AI industry at exactly the wrong time.

Nvidia stockholders are suing the company and Jensen over the 5% drop in share value since the story broke in The New York Times on Sunday. Nvidia's board of directors opened a formal investigation into its CEO's relationship with Ms. Huang.

It's hard to overestimate the impact this scandal might have. "Nvidia is both the dominant supplier of AI chips and an investor in companies building AI infrastructure," writes Axios. "A crisis that raises questions about its leadership, business practices or financial relationships could ripple through the industry's expansion plans."

Couple this massive hit on Nvidia with the attack on data centers, which will power the AI revolution going forward, and the entire industry may experience an unwelcome slowdown or even a halt to development.

Democrats will continue to beat up AI and data centers until they can no longer aid them politically. By that time, it probably won't matter, as China will have taken a lead it isn't likely to relinquish in finding profitable ways for AI to revolutionize industries.

Axios:

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have all warned about the potentially catastrophic risks of advanced AI, with all expressing, at times, the need to slow or pace the development of advanced AI. But the competitive race has made it difficult for any one company to hit the brakes without risking falling behind rivals or China in a high-stakes race for supremacy. What they're saying: Anthony Aguirre, CEO of the Future of Life Institute, says a slowdown in data center construction would be welcome, even if it wouldn't accomplish nearly as much as more direct restrictions on frontier AI development. "I'll take whatever I can get," Aguirre told Axios in an interview. Aguirre and a number of other researchers have long seen the development of increasingly powerful AI as an existential threat.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a memo last spring, "warning top Trump administration officials that Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, was in a close relationship with a Chinese spy," according to The New York Times.

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"The document was based on classified intelligence from electronic surveillance of Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who was a senior executive at a Singapore-based company that was buying Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips and being investigated for illegally smuggling them into China," says the Times.

The Information reported that at least $7.5 billion of Nvidia hardware has reached Chinese companies since 2023 through a network linked to Alice Huang. Megaspeed is an official Nvidia Cloud Partner (NCP) and has been a massive buyer of advanced Nvidia hardware and processors for data centers across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia. Jensen Huang has been advocating for sales of advanced chips to China for years, and it's unknown if he knew of the illegal technology transfers from Megaspeed to Beijing.

There are many industry observers who believe the Commerce Department has been lax in enforcing the ban on advanced AI chip sales to China.

"I think Commerce Department is going to batten down the hatches, and they're going to enforce export controls in a way that they weren't doing it before," Isaac Stone Fish, CEO and founder of Strategy Risks, told Deirdre Bosa of Yahoo Finance on Monday.

With the pause or outright ban on new data center construction, as well as the Nvidia scandal, affecting a soon-to-be $1 trillion company, what many of us have been calling for is coming to pass: a welcome pause in the rush to create superintelligence. The new Democratic Congress was likely to enforce such a pause legislatively, but it would be much preferable if the industry itself created a pause, as well as metrics to say when a pause would be over.

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Left in the hands of radical leftists in Congress, it's likely to be a lot longer and more severe than it has to be.

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