You're Not Scared Enough About the Left's Agenda If It Wins in 2026 and 2028

I'm not generally given to hysteria. I don't necessarily think we should be now. But listening to the radical left Democrats who are going to run Congress if they win one or both houses next week should give anyone who treasures America as it is now and should always be the heebie-jeebies.

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Axios details what the radical left's agenda will be for 2026. There is no chance any of its proposals, like Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, or cutting off aid to Israel, will be signed into law by Donald Trump. Leftists know that. "The ultimate goal is to get these policies on the front burner for a Democratic president in 2029, even if that means forcing House Democrats into tough decisions," reports Axios.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Axios the left wants to force votes on these and other controversial issues "so that we can prepare for when we have the trifecta and so that we can really build the support we need."

"Forcing the vote is important so we can see where everyone is at, I think that's really key for 2028 and 2029," said Mai Vang, a progressive House candidate in California.

"Ultimately, they aim to ensure support for Medicare for All is a must-have for any 2028 presidential candidate to win the primary," says Axios.

"Medicare for All" is extremely popular among Democrats and independents, with a third of Republicans supporting the policy. About 84% of Democrats and 72% of independents back the policy. These numbers are even higher than support for Obamacare in 2010. If they win both Houses of Congress in 2026 and 2028 and elect a Democratic president in 2028, there's no reason to think Medicare for All won't become law.

Abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seems, at first blush, a left-wing fever dream. But the radicals have ginned up so much hysteria over ICE that many members dare not say anything in favor of the agency.

Axios:

Several progressives pointed to Rep. Delia Ramirez's (D-Ill.) "Melt ICE Act" — which would cut all funding for ICE detention and monitoring of immigrants — as a good start. Another Ramirez bill would go even further, fully abolishing ICE and dismantling ICE's parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security. Yes, but: Moderate Democrats have long opposed defunding ICE. Some centrists pushed back on the idea as recently as this January, following the shooting of Renée Good. Democratic congressional leadership has only gone so far as to propose reforms to the agency's practices rather than a reduction of its funds. Ramirez told Axios the question for progressives is how they go from just 23 co-sponsors on the Melt ICE Act to "a real narrative shift in the way that leadership talks about ICE" that treats it as being "past reform."

Jewish Americans can speak to the drastic change in atmosphere within the Democratic Party engendered by antisemites like Abudl El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani. Cutting off aid to Israel, while not harming Israel's national security, would only serve to drive a wedge between the U.S. and our most important ally in the Middle East.

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Since the left's primary foreign policy goal appears to be wanting to weaken the U.S. position around the world, abandoning a critical ally would serve that purpose.

Finally, would you rather have Donald Trump, or some other Republican, create guardrails for AI and otherwise regulate the industry, or some radical left, anti-capitalist president in the pocket of organized labor? I'll take my chances with someone who believes in free markets rather than someone who wants to destroy the oil industry, the insurance industry, the healthcare industry, and impoverish the rest of us in service to a radical socialist agenda.

I'll always choose freedom over tyranny. Would you?

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