The Morning Briefing: Clinton-Appointed Judge Lends a Hand to California Voter Fraud

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. "Leather Wear Canasta" night has been cancelled after an unrelated and unfortunate "Bottomless Nachos" incident in the rumpus room.
The Democrats are more relentless than ever in their efforts to give our elections an impoverished, war-torn Third World country quality. It's an interim step on their way to giving our elections a one-party, North Korea vibe.
Dems have various approaches to dishonesty about election fraud, and those fictions have always been what reinforces my belief that they're up to no good. They usually traffic in straight up denial about the existence of fraud, or they come up with fantastical excuses to dismiss any evidence of it. This is from a column I wrote in March:
If Democrats were saying something like, "Look, we want secure and transparent elections too, we just don't agree with the kinds of protections that you want," I might think that they weren't complete fraudsters. Instead, their position is essentially, "Move along...nothing to see here!" They're like kids who just broke a lamp in the other room and are trying to keep their parents from going in there to see it by pretending that there never was a lamp.
The lefty lies about voter ID are easily exposed because they always default to accusations of "RAAAAACISM!" to counter arguments for requiring voters to prove who they are. That's the surest sign that they know they don't have any solid footing in a debate.
The state of California has spent years welcoming immigrants both legal and illegal and working on opening various back doors through which they can be shepherded onto voter rolls as loyal Democrats. Loyal Democrats who aren't citizens of the United States. There are still some law-abiding people who take umbrage with that sort of thing. They're called "Republicans."
The Department of Justice has been trying to clean up messes in California, a state that produces more messes than any other. Its latest effort just ran into one of the many Dem-appointed activist judges who are riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
This is from my good friend and RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar:
Judge David Carter of the Central District of California ruled against the Department of Justice's emergency motion to require California and Los Angeles County election officials to sequester ballots returned by those on a list of 20,000 people the federal government had determined to be "likely noncitizens."
In a scathing 26-page order, Carter likened the federal government's effort to prevent illegal aliens from voting to efforts to keep black Americans or women from voting, and to Jim Crow-era laws like "poll taxes, literary tests, and other obstacles to prevent people from casting their vote."
An angry, octagenarian liberal playing the race card, gosh, we just don't see enough of that.
Carter is a Clinton appointee, that means that he got his current gig when the Democrats were slightly less insane. He's obviously suffering from an advanced case of TDS now, sadly. Even in the throes of that, however, he still reflexively resorts to false equivalencies. The leap from "non-citizens shouldn't vote" to "poll taxes" is so nonsensical that it would be fair to wonder if Judge Carter might be concussed.
Then you remember that he's a Democrat and they say stupid stuff like that all the time.
Unfortunately, stupid becomes really dangerous to the Constitution when it's given a judicial appointment.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
Our friend Will gets the MoM ball rolling today:
In my misspent youth, I spent many hours on the road at night listening to Dr. Demento and Art Bell (remember him?). In my misspent dotage, I avoid driving at night to every extent possible after I was kamikazed in the dark by a deer (good thing my car was heavy, but it cost me more than $2,000). I also remember a late-night national program of easy-listening music, to which I would fall asleep (in my bed; not driving). Thanks for bringing back youthful memories.
When I first hit the road to do stand-up I drove everywhere. All over the country. Being a night owl kind of goes along with the job, so that's when I preferred to drive. Art Bell was overnight crack for me back then. The show was new, so nobody really knew what we were listening to. I'm grateful that I got to see so much of this great country like that when I was young. No more L.A. to NYC runs behind the wheel for me though.
This is from fellow Arizonan Michael E:
OMG SK! I can't believe you brought up Chumbawamba. Please, for the grace of God, stay away from 4nonBlondes.
This is a safe space, you can share all of your negative feelings about 4 Non Blondes here. Seriously...what's up?
Our favorite expat Phil writes:
Kruiser, I felt ripped off buying the Chumbawumba album, every other song besides Tubthumper was awful, IMO. But now it's in my head and I've added it to our work music mix to make my co-workers suffer. Thanks. As for the Dems next week, I dread them coming back to anything resembling power. My consolation is that they can't actually pass anything as the President will veto the most ridiculous attempts. But they can certainly block everything useful. Also, deviled eggs are amazing.
The looks on people's faces whenever I do what I did yesterday in person is priceless. I've been casually slipping into the "Tubthumping" lyrics for years when the subject of earworms comes up. People tend to intensely dislike me for a while after that.
Here's a relatively short one from Sharon:
Seriously, my dear instigator? Are you saying it's hard to digest my word-salad ramblings; or do I need to include an interpreter, or amateur drawings along with my rantings on bad politics? Been through too many of these 2-year-election-cycle polls that leave me fearing for the worst, hoping for the best, to then wake up on the first Wednesday in November every-other- even year feeling relief or disgust for a system that is ignored by too many who control the same! Stephen, my point is that your followers are in our own little conservative-leaning bubble. You are spouting off to the choir; we eat it up! So how do we get the truth to the masses and combat the lamestream media that only promotes the enemy with fake news, lies and innuendo? Your 'we can overcome - glass half full' attitude does not comfort this patriot who feels the country is in a crisis that could go out-of-control in the next few days! Our nation is more divided than ever! Are we willing to Make America Great Again, or let them Make America Go Away? Some people better do something! Please God, do not let me wake up Wednesday mourning!
"Wednesday mourning"...well played. Also, preaching to the choir is my job. I would say that the country was probably more divided during the Civil War. We aren't going to get truth out to the masses overnight, but we can keep working to kneecap the MSM idiots. Their stranglehold on the narrative gets weaker every time conservative media gets stronger. That's why we're here. And if we all end up in the gulag, I'm good for a laugh or two.
Our longtime friend Momster will wrap things up:
Dear Mr. Kruiser: I can commiserate with Kauerbrynddt regarding his unfortunate experience with Cheez Whiz. Years ago, when in my cups, I bet that I could stick a piano to the wall with Cheez Whiz. I did not know how expensive pianos are. Now I do. Never again will engage in such hubris. The deviled egg adventure also reminds me of the time I mixed canned salmon into the filling, I decorated the eggs with a slice of pimento-stuffed green olive. They were delicious! But few at the party tried one, as they looked like my Uncle Joe’s eyes after a bender. And he was sitting right next to the buffet table. Oh, well…at least I tried.
Who among us hasn't made an ill-advised Cheez Whiz bet while under the influence? I believe that the ongoing deviled eggs discussion is a new Mailbag favorite of mine. And now we know what to lead with as far as appetizers at the first Morning Briefing gathering!
Always a good time. Thanks to all who keep writing.
Everything Isn't Awful
Not impressed.. 😂 https://t.co/DnlfZOlKnJ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 27, 2026
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Woman on a path by a cottage #artbots #grimshaw https://t.co/DBaghAQFCH— John Atkinson Grimshaw (@artistgrimshaw) October 27, 2026
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