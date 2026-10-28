Leftists Claim to Love the Homeless Until an Illegal Alien Tries to Murder Them

Leftists claim they have endless empathy for homeless people, except when the man shooting at homeless individuals is an illegal alien criminal.

Woke media and politicians are already bewailing the death of Oscar Daniel Isaya Corrales, the 27-year-old man whom an off-duty FBI agent shot on Monday. In fact, Isaya Corrales was a Venezuelan illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet who was firing into a homeless encampment, hence why the off-duty agent killed him.

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The Department of Homeland Security corrected the record Wednesday in an X post:

This monster, who was seen shooting into a homeless encampment, was RELEASED by the Biden administration into our country, completely unvetted… Corrales is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with previous arrests for domestic violence, criminal damage to property, felony retail theft, driving with an expired license, marijuana possession, and several traffic misdemeanors. Isaya Corrales illegally entered the United States through the southern border in October 2023.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer request for Isaya Corrales last December, but the woke officials in Blue Island, which is in the sanctuary state of Illinois, refused to honor the request.

Related: Washington State Stonewalls Feds Over 400 Noncitizen Voters

Instead, local officials released Isaya Corrales, making it possible for him to commit more crimes. The fact that the illegal alien is dead is the fault of no one except himself and the sanctuary officials who protected him from the consequences of his previous crimes. DHS ended its post, “God bless this FBI agent for [his] heroic action.”

Criminal illegal alien Oscar Daniel Isaya Corrales’ reign of terror ended when a heroic off-duty FBI agent intervened while Corrales was shooting into a homeless encampment. Despite this heroic action, sanctuary politicians are already casting this deranged criminal as a victim. https://t.co/V2x5BqoOGs — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 28, 2026

If Isaya Corrales had injured or killed a homeless person, no doubt Chicago Democrats would have defended and quite possibly released him anyway. Encouraging illegal migration is more important to them even than pretending they care about homeless people.

Read Also: U.S. Attorney Is So Effective at Catching Fraud That a Woke Judge Tries to Fire Him

Of course, in reality, Democrats really don’t want to help homeless people at all. Having lots of individuals with no permanent housing or jobs in urban centers provides government officials and NGOs with the excuse for spending enormous amounts of taxpayer money on fueling the problem. In some cities like Los Angeles, Democrats also bribe homeless people to vote for them. When Democrats give “free” drug paraphernalia or “transgender” surgeries to homeless people, it is because they are happy to perpetuate homelessness.

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Then again, perhaps encouraging homelessness and encouraging illegal migration are both part of the same Democrat insistence upon increasing crime in order to destabilize cities, terrorize citizens, and therefore have an excuse for implementing dictatorial lefty policies.