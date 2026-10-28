Netanyahu Rejects Making Nice With Pro-Terrorist Coalition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled off a victory in the election, but a radical left-wing and Arab coalition gained seats and power. Netanyahu, who is now a little short of a majority in the Knesset, refuses to pretend he can work amicably with individuals who openly praised terrorists, however.

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Joint List Member of Knesset Osama Saadi made it very clear in a video about election results that Israel7 translated that the Arab parties are on the side of the Palestinian terrorists and dedicated to furthering lies that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians (who in actuality are increasing their population all the time).

“When we [have] brought down this fascist government, this government of genocide, this government of ethnic cleansing, we will send our greetings to our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the occupied territory, and all free people around the world," Saadi ranted. By occupied territory, of course, he does not mean the actual occupied territory that the Palestinian Authority (PA) controls, but rather all the land that is rightfully Israel’s.

Like so many other Arabs and other Muslims around the world, he is bitter that the Muslims no longer totally control Israel as they once did after invading and colonizing it. Joint List chairman MK Yousef Jabareen also confirmed the goal was to take down Netanyahu, who has been a war hawk against Palestinian, Syrian, Lebanese, and Iranian terrorists.

Netanyahu always celebrates the fact that there are Muslim and Christian citizens of Israel and welcomes visitors of all faiths, but he is also honest about the threat that Arab individuals like Saadi and coalitions like the radical one that just won more seats pose. The prime minister shared the clip of Saadi and commented Wednesday, according to the translation by Israel7, “Osama Saadi, the left-wing bloc's partner from the Joint List, dedicates the election results to the Palestinians in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and 'occupied Jerusalem.' He praises the Palestinian people and the terrorists in prison. These are the people with whom they want to form a dangerous government. We will not allow this to happen!”

אוסאמה סעדי, השותף של גוש השמאל מהרשימה המשותפת, מקדיש את תוצאות הבחירות לפלסטינים בעזה, ביהודה ושומרון וב״ירושלים הכבושה״. הוא מהלל את העם הפלסטינים ואת המחבלים בכלא. עם אלה הם רוצים להקים ממשלה מסוכנת. לא ניתן לזה לקרות! https://t.co/ddwvdmTh7d — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 28, 2026

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There are some Israeli Arabs who are very loyal to the country, and others (especially among Muslims) who hate the country that gives them equal rights even as they benefit from living in Israel. When I visited Jerusalem in September 2023 — not long before the October 7 atrocities — there were numerous Muslim shops within Jerusalem advertising merch showing “Palestine” as all of Israel. In Bethlehem, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, there was pro-Hamas and antisemitic graffiti everywhere, along with huge signs warning Jewish Israelis out of the City of David.

#NeverAgainIsNow Anti-Semitic and anti-American graffiti in Palestinian Authority-controlled Bethlehem https://t.co/Bu9i4bm5xw — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) January 28, 2025

Indeed, PA-run areas of Judea and Samaria can be even more radical than Gaza, and terrorism there against Israelis has been particularly egregious this year. The PA continues to pour billions of dollars into terrorism and support Hamas behind the scenes. Devout Muslims always prioritize the highly political religion of Islam before anything else. That is precisely why Netanyahu is right to recognize the Arab parties within Israel as dangerous.

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