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Hamas, Palestinians Mark Oct. 7 by Celebrating and Attacking Israeli Shepherds

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 07, 2026 1:05 PM
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Hamas, Palestinians Mark Oct. 7 by Celebrating and Attacking Israeli Shepherds
AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

On Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian terrorists tortured, raped, murdered, and kidnapped 1,200 Israelis, laughing and gloating over the bodies of innocent civilians as they reveled in blood and perversion. Back in Gaza and in Palestinian enclaves within Israel, there were ecstatic celebrations. Unfortunately, the Palestinians are still celebrating and still trying to kill Jews on October 7 of this year. 

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Advisor to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said that the atrocities of October 7 can repeat 100 times (warning: graphic video at link). And Palestinian Authority schools encouraged children to celebrate the slaughter.

The anniversary of the worst single day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust inspired some Palestinians to Jihad. On the morning of this October 7 anniversary, Palestinians attacked Israeli shepherds with rocks near Sebastia in Samaria. Five people suffered injuries as a result of the attack. This follows multiple Palestinian terrorist attacks in the area recently, including the one that killed a father preparing for Yom Kippur, and the one that put Ambassador Yechiel Leiter’s son in critical condition. The Palestinian Authority financially rewards terrorists who kill Israelis. Yet Westerners keep pretending Israelis are the source of the problems there.

Hamas called October 7 the Al-Aqsa Flood, referring to the Al-Aqsa mosque complex currently desecrating the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Yes, the atrocities of 2023 were the beginning of what the Palestinians perceive as their ultimate complete takeover of Israel.

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Hamas is marking this anniversary by bragging about the atrocities it committed and describing October 7 as an “extraordinary military achievement.” That is how Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists see beheading babies, raping women to death, and shooting dozens of rounds into fleeing civilians just because they were Jewish (note: the outlet below is Lebanese).

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Related: Exiled Persian Prince Says Hamas’s Iran Backers Must Face Justice for October 7

In fact, the Muslims see October 7 as a historic point of their Jihad to take over the West, too.

The reality that most Westerners do not want to admit is that there are no significant numbers of Palestinians who want to have peace with Israel. October 7 hostage Eli Sharabi, who lost his entire family, testified that not a single Palestinian showed any empathy or desire to aid the Israeli hostages. Many of the Gazans enthusiastically joined in abusing the hostages.

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Yasser Arafat, protégé of Hitler’s pal, the Grand Mufti, literally invented the idea of a Palestinian people explicitly to wage endless Jihad against Israel until the Muslims successfully recolonize the Jewish nation. Up to the present, the overwhelming majority of Palestinians still support terrorism, even if they do not all support a specific terrorist group. But are we really surprised when Palestinian schools in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria are teaching kids from the time they can speak that their main mission in life is to kill Jews for Allah?

Personally, I think Gaza was in for some Old Testament-style treatment (see Deuteronomy 20:17) after October 7, and I certainly think that the Israelis need to kick the Palestinians out of Judea and Samaria, where fervor for terrorism is even more enthusiastic much of the time than in Gaza — and that is really saying something. There have been over 2,300 Palestinian terrorist attacks just this year on Israelis, and right now the violence is particularly bad in Judea and Samaria, which the Muslim Arabs have somehow managed to convince the world they should recolonize.

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If the Palestinian Authority no longer controlled cities within Israel, Christians could return to Bethlehem, and the Jews would once more hold all the land that God gave to them as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8, Joshua 1:4, 2 Kings 7, 2 Samuel/Kings 5:1-5).

Never forget the victims of October 7. Their innocent blood still cries out from the earth for justice.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM

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