Hamas, Palestinians Mark Oct. 7 by Celebrating and Attacking Israeli Shepherds

On Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian terrorists tortured, raped, murdered, and kidnapped 1,200 Israelis, laughing and gloating over the bodies of innocent civilians as they reveled in blood and perversion. Back in Gaza and in Palestinian enclaves within Israel, there were ecstatic celebrations. Unfortunately, the Palestinians are still celebrating and still trying to kill Jews on October 7 of this year.

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Advisor to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said that the atrocities of October 7 can repeat 100 times (warning: graphic video at link). And Palestinian Authority schools encouraged children to celebrate the slaughter.

This is how Palestinian Authority schools celebrated rape, torture, burning people alive, and the murder of 1100 people on Oct 7. Fourth kid out of many. Fourth school out of many. — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) September 2, 2026

The anniversary of the worst single day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust inspired some Palestinians to Jihad. On the morning of this October 7 anniversary, Palestinians attacked Israeli shepherds with rocks near Sebastia in Samaria. Five people suffered injuries as a result of the attack. This follows multiple Palestinian terrorist attacks in the area recently, including the one that killed a father preparing for Yom Kippur, and the one that put Ambassador Yechiel Leiter’s son in critical condition. The Palestinian Authority financially rewards terrorists who kill Israelis. Yet Westerners keep pretending Israelis are the source of the problems there.

Another attack against five Jewish sheperds in Judea and Samaria. The Palestinian terror wave continues. https://t.co/Nmh6Atx97A — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2026

Hamas called October 7 the Al-Aqsa Flood, referring to the Al-Aqsa mosque complex currently desecrating the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Yes, the atrocities of 2023 were the beginning of what the Palestinians perceive as their ultimate complete takeover of Israel.

Always pay attention to what these psychopaths say in Arabic, this is a religious war to them which the west refuses to acknowledge, additionally, they are calling it the third anniversary of the Al Aqsa flood, it’s a day for them to commemorate https://t.co/RbGyJ0Uz91 — Mia Talias (@miatalias) October 7, 2026

Hamas is marking this anniversary by bragging about the atrocities it committed and describing October 7 as an “extraordinary military achievement.” That is how Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists see beheading babies, raping women to death, and shooting dozens of rounds into fleeing civilians just because they were Jewish (note: the outlet below is Lebanese).

Marking the third anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Palestinian Resistance groups and officials issued statements reflecting on the October 7 operation and the three years of war that followed. The Palestinian factions said October 7 exposed major failures within the Israeli military, security, and intelligence apparatus, arguing that the years since have demonstrated that military power and technological superiority alone cannot determine the outcome of wars. For its part, Hamas said the confrontation did not begin on October 7, stressing that "Israel" waged a genocidal war against #Gaza over the past three years. The movement reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to resist the occupation and called for a unified Palestinian national strategy. Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades’ military spokesperson described October 7 as an “extraordinary military achievement” in planning, execution, and strategic deception. — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 7, 2026

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Related: Exiled Persian Prince Says Hamas’s Iran Backers Must Face Justice for October 7

October 7, 2023 happened house by house. Road by road. Community by community. This interactive map documents the atrocities committed by Palestinian Hamas against Israelis and foreign nationals. See where it happened. See what they did. #UNFORGO7TEN https://t.co/sMo6JLogdf — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2026

In fact, the Muslims see October 7 as a historic point of their Jihad to take over the West, too.

Ali Al-Qaradaghi, Secretary-General of the Qatar-Based, Muslim-Brotherhood Affiliated, IUMS: If It Were Not for October 7, Mamdani and Al-Sayed Would Not Have Been Elected - These Are the Blessings of the Al-Aqsa Flood https://t.co/dwichrsYcK — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 26, 2026

The reality that most Westerners do not want to admit is that there are no significant numbers of Palestinians who want to have peace with Israel. October 7 hostage Eli Sharabi, who lost his entire family, testified that not a single Palestinian showed any empathy or desire to aid the Israeli hostages. Many of the Gazans enthusiastically joined in abusing the hostages.

The Palestinian terror wave in Judea and Samaria continues relentlessly. In just 7 days: 32 stone-throwing attacks, 3 arson attacks, a Molotov cocktail attack, 5 attacks on Jewish shepherds and more. On October 5, a knife-wielding Palestinian set fire to a vehicle at a farm in Binyamin before being neutralized. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 6, 2026

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Yasser Arafat, protégé of Hitler’s pal, the Grand Mufti, literally invented the idea of a Palestinian people explicitly to wage endless Jihad against Israel until the Muslims successfully recolonize the Jewish nation. Up to the present, the overwhelming majority of Palestinians still support terrorism, even if they do not all support a specific terrorist group. But are we really surprised when Palestinian schools in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria are teaching kids from the time they can speak that their main mission in life is to kill Jews for Allah?

This is how Palestinian Authority schools celebrated rape, torture, burning people alive, and the murder of 1100 people on Oct 7. One kid out of many. One school out of many. https://t.co/g7UeyWE4X8 — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) August 26, 2026

Personally, I think Gaza was in for some Old Testament-style treatment (see Deuteronomy 20:17) after October 7, and I certainly think that the Israelis need to kick the Palestinians out of Judea and Samaria, where fervor for terrorism is even more enthusiastic much of the time than in Gaza — and that is really saying something. There have been over 2,300 Palestinian terrorist attacks just this year on Israelis, and right now the violence is particularly bad in Judea and Samaria, which the Muslim Arabs have somehow managed to convince the world they should recolonize.

They never came home. Their dog didn’t understand why. An entire family murdered by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Some heartbreak needs no words. #UNFORGO7TEN — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2026

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If the Palestinian Authority no longer controlled cities within Israel, Christians could return to Bethlehem, and the Jews would once more hold all the land that God gave to them as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8, Joshua 1:4, 2 Kings 7, 2 Samuel/Kings 5:1-5).

This is how Palestinians celebrated October 7 atrocities. Child shields front and center. https://t.co/iGJmRLQoUm — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 7, 2026

Don't forget how Palestinians celebrated October 7 https://t.co/AZv7bjfQok — 🇮🇷Persian Phoenix🐦‍🔥 (@vmulci) October 6, 2026

Never forget the victims of October 7. Their innocent blood still cries out from the earth for justice.

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