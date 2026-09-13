Palestinians Carried Out Over 2,300 Terror Attacks This Year

Palestinian terrorists have committed thousands of attacks on Israelis, just as of the first seven months of 2026. The official “war” might be over, but the endless Jihad never is.

Advertisement

Here’s a statistic you will never see from the mainstream media, or from Muslim politicians and their brainwashed lackeys in the West:

From January 1 to July 31, 2026, Palestinian terrorists carried out 2,335 attacks. Another 2,289 were foiled. A daily average of over 10 terror attack attempts against Israelis in just seven months. As we enter the Jewish New Year, Israel will continue to fight terror and defend its citizens. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 11, 2026

And just as a reminder of how much more land the Muslims own than Jews do, and how there is a single Jewish nation supposedly being greedy for land that God granted them in perpetuity (Genesis 17:8), while no one on the pro-Hamas side seems to expect the 50 Muslim nations to give up any of the lands they invaded and conquered:

This tiny RED dot is Israel, surrounded by Muslim countries. They want you to believe that the tiny RED dot is the oppressor and colonizer, and that the GREEN Muslim countries surrounding it are the oppressed. Sheer lunacy. https://t.co/ivg3dh3oxT — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) August 8, 2026

Related: Did Bush Not Take a Terrorist’s Warning of 9/11 Plot Seriously Because of ‘Religion of Peace’ Lie?

Advertisement

And yet the UK government just sanctioned Israelis for daring to live on their own land of Judea and Samaria, while the American government is still planning to orchestrate a rebuild of Gaza, even though a Palestinian Authority spokesman just confirmed that his government continues pay-for-slay to reward jihadis. And yet Islam is just as much of an existential threat to Britain and America as it is to Israel. We just don’t always remember, because the endless terrorism isn’t as immediately present daily before our eyes.

As the @UN Security Council is about to discuss violence in Judea and Samaria, it must not ignore Palestinian terrorism: 896 terrorist attacks. 4 people murdered. 119 wounded. That is the real security challenge since the beginning of 2026. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 11, 2026

The majority of Americans, even many of those who see themselves as pro-Israel, have no idea how many Israeli towns suffered devastation from Hamas and Hezbollah and are still struggling to rebuild at the present moment. Furthermore, most Americans don’t seem to understand that Palestinian terrorists don’t just carry out spectacular mass casualty events every once in a while. Palestinians try to commit terrorism against Israel quite literally on a daily basis. But there are no protests when Israeli civilians die, nor international aid funds for rebuilding Israeli towns.

Advertisement

From stonings to attempted bombings to stabbings to shootings to property damage, Israelis are living with Islamic terrorism constantly. This is another reason why rebuilding Gaza won’t solve anything, because Muslim leaders invented the “Palestinian people” specifically to radicalize Arabs into having undying and genocidal hatred against Jews. Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria, which they deceptively call the West Bank, are even more enthusiastic for Jihad than those living in Gaza, which is saying something.

And the Islamic religion itself explicitly teaches that antisemitic genocide is praiseworthy, in the tradition of Mohammed himself. Israel is really fighting 1,400 years of Islamic hatred.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Islamic terror. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.