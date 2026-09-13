Palestinians Carried Out Over 2,300 Terror Attacks This Year

Catherine Salgado | 11:55 AM on September 13, 2026
AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

Palestinian terrorists have committed thousands of attacks on Israelis, just as of the first seven months of 2026. The official “war” might be over, but the endless Jihad never is.

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Here’s a statistic you will never see from the mainstream media, or from Muslim politicians and their brainwashed lackeys in the West:

And just as a reminder of how much more land the Muslims own than Jews do, and how there is a single Jewish nation supposedly being greedy for land that God granted them in perpetuity (Genesis 17:8), while no one on the pro-Hamas side seems to expect the 50 Muslim nations to give up any of the lands they invaded and conquered:

Related: Did Bush Not Take a Terrorist’s Warning of 9/11 Plot Seriously Because of ‘Religion of Peace’ Lie?

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And yet the UK government just sanctioned Israelis for daring to live on their own land of Judea and Samaria, while the American government is still planning to orchestrate a rebuild of Gaza, even though a Palestinian Authority spokesman just confirmed that his government continues pay-for-slay to reward jihadis. And yet Islam is just as much of an existential threat to Britain and America as it is to Israel. We just don’t always remember, because the endless terrorism isn’t as immediately present daily before our eyes.

The majority of Americans, even many of those who see themselves as pro-Israel, have no idea how many Israeli towns suffered devastation from Hamas and Hezbollah and are still struggling to rebuild at the present moment. Furthermore, most Americans don’t seem to understand that Palestinian terrorists don’t just carry out spectacular mass casualty events every once in a while. Palestinians try to commit terrorism against Israel quite literally on a daily basis. But there are no protests when Israeli civilians die, nor international aid funds for rebuilding Israeli towns.

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From stonings to attempted bombings to stabbings to shootings to property damage, Israelis are living with Islamic terrorism constantly. This is another reason why rebuilding Gaza won’t solve anything, because Muslim leaders invented the “Palestinian people” specifically to radicalize Arabs into having undying and genocidal hatred against Jews. Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria, which they deceptively call the West Bank, are even more enthusiastic for Jihad than those living in Gaza, which is saying something. 

And the Islamic religion itself explicitly teaches that antisemitic genocide is praiseworthy, in the tradition of Mohammed himself. Israel is really fighting 1,400 years of Islamic hatred.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

HAMAS HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

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