Israel Highlights Hamas Crimes as World Forgets Hostages Still in Gaza

The nation of Israel is trying to expose the hideousness of abuse, starvation, and physical torture imposed upon Israeli hostages, as most of the world seems to have forgotten that nearly 50 Israelis remain in captivity in Gaza.

As aid pours into Gaza from many governments around the world, including the U.S., Hamas continues to hold dozens of Israelis hostage in heinous conditions. There is no famine in Gaza, except the famine deliberately imposed upon the hostages by Hamas. And as former hostage Eli Sharabi, whose family Hamas massacred, told the world, not a single Gazan tried to help the hostages. Now Israel is re-sharing the harrowing tale of Ilana Gritzewsky, whom Hamas abused during her captivity, and whose partner remains hostage in Gaza.

Israel posted a video clip on X of Gritzewsky’s testimony and noted that her partner, Matan Zangauker, is among those still facing abuse in Gaza. “Listen to her words, feel the horror that never fades — and understand: we must free them all now,” Israel pleaded. “We must bring them home from hell and ensure that the jihadist terror organization Hamas can never commit such an atrocity again.”

Ilana Gritzkovsky was kidnapped to Gaza from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Palestinian Hamas, together with her partner, Matan Zangauker.



She was released after 55 horrific days, while her partner is still cruelly held captive in Gaza by Hamas.



Listen to her words, feel the horror that… pic.twitter.com/yQct1NUO6e — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 29, 2025

Gritzewsky testified that after Hamas kidnapped her from Kibbutz Nir Oz, “I had to beg not to be raped. I’m telling them I was on my period. They grabbed me by my hair, hit me on the stomach, causing me [to] lose my breath. They pointed guns at me, tried to film me with my phone, [and] the only thing I could think was — why [does] my family have to see me end my life like this?”

Like too many other women, both on Oct. 7 and afterwards, the terrorists sexually assaulted her. “On the way to Gaza, when they start to touch me and sexually abuse me, I passed out. I wake up in a storm rain house lying half naked on rocks surrounded by Hamas terrorists,” Gritzewsky recalled.

Like the other hostages who survived captivity, she remembered that the Hamas jihadis had plenty to eat and would gorge themselves while the hostages had barely enough to live on. “When it was time to eat, they took a lot of food to their room, [and] they have meat, rice, and vegetables. At the same time they leave us with our meal, which contains sometimes as little as 10 chickpeas or a piece of dry flat bread which wasn’t always well cooked,” Gritzewsky said.

She pleaded, “Women were raped, abused, and humiliated and the world chooses silence. Why is our pain treated as less, why [is] our story questioned, denied, erased?”

Why indeed? Why does the West ignore or mock the rape of Jews and Christians by Islamic terrorists? Did we learn nothing at all from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust that so much of the West should be on the side of the terrorists committing atrocities and attempted genocide against Israelis?

