Israeli Hostages Testify Hamas Stole Aid, Starved Hostages

Israel has facilitated staggering amounts of aid into Gaza throughout the war, yet Hamas’s hostages were and are starving. The evidence paints a grim picture: Hamas steals aid, lies about “famine,” and has its lies picked up by all the mainstream Western media outlets.

The testimony from freed hostages matches the stark reality shown by the photos and videos that emerge of Israelis still in captivity — the hostages are deliberately tortured and deprived of food by Hamas, while Palestinian jihadis gorge themselves on aid funded by our taxpayer dollars.

Testimonies from freed hostages reveal the same horrifying truth: Palestinian Hamas intentionally starves the Israeli hostages and tortures them. There are still 50 hostages in Gaza who go through these horrors daily. Israel will not leave our people behind. LET OUR PEOPLE GO🎗️ — Israel (@Israel) Aug 27, 2025

Freed hostage Tal Shoham survived 505 days in Hamas captivity. He declared, “We could see that they were well fed, that they lacked for nothing. They also bragged about having stolen it, that they had months of supplies in that tunnel and all their tunnels.”

The state of Israel added, “The only ones starving in Gaza are the hostages - starved deliberately by Palestinian Hamas.”

Palestinian Hamas is starving the hostages while feasting like kings.



Freed hostage Or Levy:

“It’s hard to understand how difficult it is to live on one pita a day.”



For 491 days, Palestinian Hamas terrorists tortured and starved him - while feasting on stolen humanitarian aid.… pic.twitter.com/HJCGBOkAnl — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 27, 2025

Eli Sharabi, whose wife and daughters were brutally slaughtered by Hamas while he himself was abused for over a year in captivity, testified, “There is no shortage of food in Gaza. Many big boxes of aid were stolen by Hamas into the tunnels where we were held. The captors ate three or four meals every day and laughed in our faces. They ate like kings, while we starved. I came back weighing 44 kilograms.” That is approximately 97 pounds.

After surviving 491 days in captivity only to return and find out his family was dead, Sharabi has tried to make the world understand the ugly truth about Gaza. He told the jihadi-employing, neo-Nazi UN how their agency is part of the problem: “I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel, dozens and dozens of boxes, paid [for] by your government, feeding terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family.”

He emphasized, “No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered for the terrorists. They were definitely involved.” The overwhelming majority of Gazans support jihad. The attempted genocide is against Israel, not from Israel.

An IPC report is being hyped as proof that there is Israeli-induced famine in Gaza. Except IPC is using faulty data and terrorist testimony to come to its conclusions. Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Eden Bar Tal stated, “The IPC report is forged for political purposes. No doubt the IPC manipulated and ignored data, broke its own rules and hid contradictory evidence. That report was fabricated for a purpose - to support Hamas’ fake starvation campaign.”

It’s insane that Israel has to justify itself on a daily basis against accusations literally manufactured by genocidal terrorists who burned babies alive, raped women to death, and gunned down whole families just for being Jewish. Why is all the world’s empathy for Gazans and not for the 50 Israelis still in captivity?

