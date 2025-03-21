Israeli Hostage Survivor Tells UN: Hamas Stole Aid

Catherine Salgado | 2:23 PM on March 21, 2025
Israeli Defense Forces

Eli Sharabi, the only member of his family to survive Hamas’s genocidal Oct. 7 massacre and ongoing terrorism, told the United Nations bluntly who is stealing Gazan aid: Hamas.

It ought to be obvious that a nation should not have to provide or facilitate aid to the people whose leaders are trying to wipe it off the map, but for some reason, generous Israel does continue to allow in massive amounts of foreign aid for jihad-loving Gazans. However, Hamas always steals the aid, as it has for years. In a moving testimony to the jihad-adoring United Nations (UN), Sharabi, who did not know that Hamas had murdered his wife and children until his recent release from torturous captivity, described the reality in Gaza that Western wokies don’t want to acknowledge. 

Please read not only Sharabi’s statement on Hamas but also watch his description below of his captivity and the unbearable tragedy of coming home to find that he would never see his family again. The animals in Gaza cannot be reasoned with; reducing Gaza to rubble seems the only option.

Sharabi, bravely speaking out at the Israel-hating UN, said, “I know that you discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza very often, but let me tell you, as an eyewitness, I saw what happened to that aid. Hamas stole it. I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel, dozens and dozens of boxes, paid [for] by your government, feeding terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family.”

Tragically, the UN almost certainly knows and doesn’t care, since its UNRWA is absolutely infested with terrorists — it has numerous Hamas jihadis, including Oct. 7 jihadis, on its payrolls. Certainly, the UN has no empathy for the hostages remaining in Gaza and the many Israeli civilians still living in daily danger of terrorist attacks.

Sharabi said of his captors, “They would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us [hostages], and we never received any of it. When you speak of humanitarian aid, remember this: Hamas eats like kings, while hostages starve. Hamas steals from civilians; Hamas blocks aid from reaching those who truly need it.” 

In a separate statement, Sharabi declared, “Where was the Red Cross… Where was the United Nations [for] 491 days of torment?… No one came. No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered for the terrorists. They were definitely involved.” Sharabi came “back from Hell,” to find his wife of more than 23 years, Lianne, and their two daughters were dead. “My heaven turned to hell” on Oct. 7, he said, and Sharabi called to his daughters as jihadis dragged him away, “‘I will be back.’” But “I didn’t know I should’ve said goodbye forever,” the grieving father added. Hordes of terrorists laughed and celebrated as Sharabi lost sight of his beloved family. 

“A mob of [Gazan] ‘civilians’ tried to lynch me,” he continued. The terrorists saved him as a “trophy,” hiding him in a mosque. Sharabi was “chained, starved, beaten, humiliated” in Hamas tunnels. “And through it all, I held onto the hope that I would see my family again.” When he came home to Israel in February, he wanted to see his wife and daughters. It was only then that he found out Hamas had massacred them as it also killed his brother in captivity. Hamas jihadis gleefully informed Sharabi they had murdered his brother, deriving demonic satisfaction from his anguish.

And yet the overwhelming majority of “Palestinians” still support genocidal jihad to obliterate Israel. Meanwhile the UN, with 50+ Muslim nations as members and active Islamic terrorists on its payrolls, is always on the side of Hamas. Islam orders its adherents to commit such crimes, and leftists in the West cheer them on. What a sick world we live in. May the God of Israel bring judgment on the neo-Nazis.

Help us expose the global crisis of antisemitism. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

