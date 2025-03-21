Israeli Hostage Survivor Tells UN: Hamas Stole Aid

Eli Sharabi, the only member of his family to survive Hamas’s genocidal Oct. 7 massacre and ongoing terrorism, told the United Nations bluntly who is stealing Gazan aid: Hamas.

It ought to be obvious that a nation should not have to provide or facilitate aid to the people whose leaders are trying to wipe it off the map, but for some reason, generous Israel does continue to allow in massive amounts of foreign aid for jihad-loving Gazans. However, Hamas always steals the aid, as it has for years. In a moving testimony to the jihad-adoring United Nations (UN), Sharabi, who did not know that Hamas had murdered his wife and children until his recent release from torturous captivity, described the reality in Gaza that Western wokies don’t want to acknowledge.

Please read not only Sharabi’s statement on Hamas but also watch his description below of his captivity and the unbearable tragedy of coming home to find that he would never see his family again. The animals in Gaza cannot be reasoned with; reducing Gaza to rubble seems the only option.

“I had to beg for food, beg to use the bathroom. Begging became my existence. And through it all, I held on to the hope that I would see my family again.”



Listen to the powerful words of survivor Eli Sharabi, whose wife, brother, and two daughters were murdered by Hamas.



After… pic.twitter.com/ivBaJlJZ3d — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 20, 2025

Sharabi, bravely speaking out at the Israel-hating UN, said, “I know that you discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza very often, but let me tell you, as an eyewitness, I saw what happened to that aid. Hamas stole it. I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel, dozens and dozens of boxes, paid [for] by your government, feeding terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family.”

Eli Sharabi presented a picture of his wife and daughters at the UN: "For 491 days, I dreamed of seeing them. When I arrived, I discovered they had been slaughtered". pic.twitter.com/o326Htztt6 — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) March 20, 2025

Tragically, the UN almost certainly knows and doesn’t care, since its UNRWA is absolutely infested with terrorists — it has numerous Hamas jihadis, including Oct. 7 jihadis, on its payrolls. Certainly, the UN has no empathy for the hostages remaining in Gaza and the many Israeli civilians still living in daily danger of terrorist attacks.

Sharabi said of his captors, “They would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us [hostages], and we never received any of it. When you speak of humanitarian aid, remember this: Hamas eats like kings, while hostages starve. Hamas steals from civilians; Hamas blocks aid from reaching those who truly need it.”

“Let me tell you as an eyewitness what happened to that aid. Hamas stole it.”



“Dozens and dozens of boxes paid by your governments feeding terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family.”



“Hamas eats like kings while hostages starve.”



“Hamas steals from civilians.”



Eli… pic.twitter.com/fTzungXiER — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) March 20, 2025

In a separate statement, Sharabi declared, “Where was the Red Cross… Where was the United Nations [for] 491 days of torment?… No one came. No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered for the terrorists. They were definitely involved.” Sharabi came “back from Hell,” to find his wife of more than 23 years, Lianne, and their two daughters were dead. “My heaven turned to hell” on Oct. 7, he said, and Sharabi called to his daughters as jihadis dragged him away, “‘I will be back.’” But “I didn’t know I should’ve said goodbye forever,” the grieving father added. Hordes of terrorists laughed and celebrated as Sharabi lost sight of his beloved family.

“A mob of [Gazan] ‘civilians’ tried to lynch me,” he continued. The terrorists saved him as a “trophy,” hiding him in a mosque. Sharabi was “chained, starved, beaten, humiliated” in Hamas tunnels. “And through it all, I held onto the hope that I would see my family again.” When he came home to Israel in February, he wanted to see his wife and daughters. It was only then that he found out Hamas had massacred them as it also killed his brother in captivity. Hamas jihadis gleefully informed Sharabi they had murdered his brother, deriving demonic satisfaction from his anguish.

And yet the overwhelming majority of “Palestinians” still support genocidal jihad to obliterate Israel. Meanwhile the UN, with 50+ Muslim nations as members and active Islamic terrorists on its payrolls, is always on the side of Hamas. Islam orders its adherents to commit such crimes, and leftists in the West cheer them on. What a sick world we live in. May the God of Israel bring judgment on the neo-Nazis.

