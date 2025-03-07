Israeli Emphasizes That Gazans Don’t Want Peace, Won’t Accept It

An Israeli politician is calling international attention to the fact that Hamas and the jihad-loving “Palestinians” don’t want peace and will not accept any lasting agreement. Israel has spent nearly a century learning that truth the hard way.

As soon as the ancient Jewish nation of Israel had its modern rebirth in the 1940s, the Muslim Arabs launched a genocidal war against it, and they haven’t stopped since. The Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians have been offered their own state numerous times, but they have refused because they do not want their own nation; they want to destroy Israel. That is a reality that former Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan is trying to impress on people.

Erdan supports Donald Trump’s plan to move millions of Gazans back to Arab countries and rebuild Gaza under U.S. and Israeli auspices. That is especially true since hordes of Gazans turned out to mock both live Israeli hostages and coffins of dead victims.

He posted on X, “President Trump’s plan to incentivize Gaza’s population to relocate is the only realistic path forward. Hamas’ savagery has proven that peace is impossible with a society that glorifies terror and embraces brutality.”

Erdan highlighted Baby Kfir Bibas, kidnapped from Israel with his mother and little brother and brutally murdered. Only father Yarden survived captivity — barely. Some freed hostages did not know that their families had been killed until they arrived back in Israel.

Remembering his days at the virulently anti-Israel United Nations, Erdan reflected, “I’ll never forget smuggling Kfir’s birthday cake into the UN General Assembly. The terrorist accomplices looked away and allowed this barbarity to continue.”

Meanwhile, Trump, who, unlike Joe Biden, is strongly pro-Israel, released a statement this week: “'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye — You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

The president is appalled by Hamas’s treatment of Israeli hostages and is done negotiating. As he said, “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!”

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am… pic.twitter.com/88EjVAyWAe — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 5, 2025

He added a severe warning to the jihadis, “For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

