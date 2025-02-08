Israeli Hostages’ Condition ’Crime Against Humanity’

Three more Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas, and they look like concentration camp survivors. Islamic jihad really is the Holocaust of our times.

It seems that the people actually being starved in Gaza, where there is a near-constant flow of foreign aid, are the Israeli hostages. As the state of Israel asked on X, “Where are all of the human rights organizations?”

Where are all of the human rights organizations? pic.twitter.com/j3V8pluMsf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 8, 2025

For Eli Sharabi, this homecoming still holds tragedy, because some of his nearest and dearest loved ones will never greet him again. “Eli Sharabi is reunited with his mom and sister. His wife and children were murdered by Hamas on October 7th. There is no word to describe this mixture of relief and heartbreak,” the state of Israel posted on X.

Never forget Lianne, Noiya and Yahel Sharabi—Eli Sharabi’s wife and two daughters.



They were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/HLkk5055dW — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 8, 2025

Gaza is run and populated by evil people whose religion (Islam) commands them to kill and brutalize others. “They dragged him from his home in his underwear and held him hostage in Hamas tunnels without daylight and food for over 480 days. Now they parade him on stage as a last act of torture before releasing him to the Red Cross. Look at what they did to Ohad Ben Ami,” Israel highlighted another hostage’s story.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog emphatically stated, “This is what a crime against humanity looks like!”

He continued, “The whole world must look directly at Ohad, Or, and Eli—returning after 491 days of hell, starved, emaciated and pained—being exploited in a cynical and cruel spectacle by vile murderers. We take solace in the fact that they are being returned alive to the arms of their loved ones.” Many others were not so lucky.

“Since her release from captivity, Raz, Ohad’s wife, along with their three brave daughters—Yulie, Ella, and Natalie—have led a determined struggle in Israel and around the world for his return,” Herzog wrote. Finally their prayer has been answered. “Or and his wife Einav came to celebrate at the Nova festival. Hamas terrorists murdered Einav and abducted Or to Gaza. Their son, Almog—'Mogi'—only three years old, was cared for by their loving families through this terrible ordeal, and finally has his daddy back.”

They murdered their loved ones, starved them, and tortured them for over 480 days.



Thank God they are finally free from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/rEXTR221w4 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 8, 2025

And yet Westerners wear keffiyehs and scream their support for Hamas. It’s incomprehensible. As Herzog added, “The tragedy of the Sharabi family is etched into the nation’s consciousness. Eli’s wife, Lianne, and their two daughters, Noiya and Yahel, were murdered on October 7 in Be’eri. His brother, Yossi, was kidnapped and did not survive captivity—we must bring him back to be laid to rest in dignity. Eli and Yossi’s mother, Hanna, and their siblings Sharon and Osnat have dedicated all their strength to the struggle for their return, together with their incredible family."

There are still hostages in Gaza. “Completing the hostage deal is a humanitarian, moral, and Jewish duty. It is essential to bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza—every last one of them!” Herzog concluded.

And still the overwhelming majority of Gazans support jihad. These genocidal radicals are not educable.





Trump is right to say that millions of so-called “Palestinians” must be relocated and the U.S. (and Israel, one hopes) put in charge of Gaza. The crimes against humanity in the Holocaust of our day need to be punished.