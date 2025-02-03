USAID Lavished U.S. Cash on Hamas-Run Gaza

Donald Trump‘s latest shock move against the Deep State was suddenly to shut down the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). And all those who oppose Islamic Jihad should celebrate this move, considering the many millions of American taxpayer dollars the agency has funneled to genocidal jihadis.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s right, the Gaza subsidiary of USAID has sent literally billions of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to Hamas-run Gaza, where the overwhelming majority of Gazans support jihad. The Biden-Harris administration has been especially generous with USAID Gaza funding, of course; thank goodness Trump is taking action to end the cash flow to corrupt foreign countries.

In the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs’ announcement of $230 million in new funding for Gazans late last year, the Office bragged, “Since 2021, USAID/West Bank and Gaza has invested over $600 million in economic support funding of the Palestinian people, in addition to the over $1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance since October 7, 2023.” USAID/West Bank and Gaza is of course a subsidiary of the larger agency.

For Our VIPs: The Tragedy of Baby Kfir and Killings of Innocents

Amy Tohill-Stull, the mission director for USAID/West Bank and Gaza, inaccurately referred to the Palestinian people (the so-called Palestinians are actually a conglomeration of Arabs who began using the term Palestinian in the 1960s) in her nauseating statement at the time. “Our commitment to the Palestinian people remains steadfast,” she pontificated.

Advertisement

The United States is no longer a Global Charity Distribution Center.



It’s now America first 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 3, 2025

She added that the agency aimed to reduce Hamas's influence, even though the majority of Palestinians are still stubbornly and enthusiastically in support of terrorism and show no signs of abandoning their violent ideology: “This funding demonstrates our resolve to support sustainable development and provide essential services that enhance the quality of life for all Palestinians and further reduce the influence of Hamas.” I give that at least three Pinnochios.

Incidentally, soon after the above release, USAID again announced “seven new programs to foster peace between Palestinians and Israelis.” It is unclear from that November announcement exactly how much money was involved with this incredibly vaguely described initiative, but the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act under which the programs came allocates $50 million a year for various programs. The programs include 29 awards altogether for Palestinian-related initiatives.

Advertisement

USAID is a mess. For every dollar it spends, only 12 cents actually reach those in need—the rest gets wasted or pocketed in the Beltway.



It’s time to fix our foreign aid system. pic.twitter.com/1Esdgm4p5p — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 3, 2025

The House Foreign Affairs Committee posted today, “USAID is a mess. For every dollar it spends, only 12 cents actually reach those in need—the rest gets wasted or pocketed in the Beltway. It’s time to fix our foreign aid system.” Amen to that.