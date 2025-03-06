Today, March 6, marks the anniversary of the bloody conclusion to one of the most famous fights in American history, the 1836 Battle of the Alamo. Brutal, tyrannical Gen. Santa Anna’s Mexican troops massacred every last one of the old mission’s American and Mexican defenders, but history proved that the vicious “victor” was the loser, as the legacy of the Alamo continues to inspire Americans even today.

Advertisement

“Remember the Alamo” was the rallying cry for Americans in the Texas Revolution and beyond. Unfortunately, nowadays very few Americans study our own history, and that name might not trigger immediate recognition. The Alamo was originally the Spanish Catholic Mission San Antonio de Valero, but it earned its place in history when a group of intrepid Texan and Tejano freedom fighters turned the disused church into a fortress during a conflict with the Mexican dictator Santa Anna in 1836.

To understand the battle for the Alamo, some context is needed. After Mexico gained independence, many Mexicans and some Americans enjoyed a fairly independent and autonomous life in the area of what is now the state of Texas. But when power-hungry Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna won the presidency of Mexico, abolished the 1824 Constitution, and attempted to impose centralization, that autonomy and independence were at an end. In October 1835, the new dictatorship triggered the Texas Revolution. To begin with, the revolutionaries scored some victories against the Mexican Army, including at San Antonio de Bexár (modern-day San Antonio). The revolutionaries were optimistic when they fortified the Alamo, including with 18 or more cannons, and garrisoned it with about 150 men to be ready for the Mexican Army’s possible attack.

The Alamo and the monument to its brave defenders pic.twitter.com/LXtBYQ4q9a — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) March 6, 2025

Santa Anna, however, was already marching with an army to take Bexár back and to crush the Texas Revolution once and for all. The Siege of the Alamo lasted 13 days, ending with disaster on March 6, and during that siege, Texas declared its independence. Relief was sent to the Alamo, but, unfortunately, it did not arrive in time to save the brave defenders and their families from destruction. The Alamo historic site explains:

Advertisement

‘On February 24, 1836, with the garrison surrounded and the Texan Army at the Alamo outnumbered, one of the most famous letters in American history was written by William B. Travis. It was addressed, “To the People of Texas and All Americans in the World.” This letter was a passionate plea for aid for the Alamo garrison. He ended the letter “Victory or Death” – the only outcome this battle could have. That letter left the Alamo and the siege continued. On March 1, 1836, 32 men from the town of Gonzales arrived to aid the Alamo. This brought the number of defenders up to almost 200 men.’

Famous Americans including W.B. Travis, Davy Crockett, and James Bowie lost their lives at the Alamo, but so did a number of Tejanos or Mexicans who wanted Texas to be independent. Some moderns ridiculously try to frame the Alamo defenders as fighting for slavery or as racist white Americans killing innocent Mexicans, but the truth is that there were Mexicans on both sides — with freedom lovers of many ethnicities — Mexican, Anglo, Irish, and more — barricaded inside the Alamo. Sadly, they were eventually murdered in cold blood by the butcher Santa Anna. In fact, as another blow to the “racist white Americans v. Mexicans” narrative, the Tejanos were the ones who launched the Revolution.

Read also: James Baskett: History-Making Actor and ‘Uncle Remus’

The defenders of the Alamo all had one thing in common: love of freedom. The diverse group of Irish, English, German, Scottish, American, and Hispanic freedom fighters understood they would either conquer the besieging Mexican troops or die trying.

Advertisement

‘At dawn on March 6, 1836, the 13th day of the siege, the Battle of the Alamo commenced. Fighting lasted roughly 90 minutes, and by daybreak all the Defenders had perished, including a former congressman from Tennessee, David Crockett. The loss of the garrison was felt all over Texas, and even the world. The Defenders were from many different countries, including some Defenders who were native-born Mexicans. Following the battle, Santa Anna ordered the Defender[s’] remains burned.’

Santa Anna, ever the mad egotist, thought he had erased the legacy of the Alamo defenders as surely as he had burned their bodies. He was wrong. In death, the heroic Alamo’s defenders became larger than life, their tragic ends augmenting rather than detracting from their legendary status, and Americans extolled the men who sacrificed everything for liberty.

On April 21, 1836, the Texan Army, led by Sam Houston, launched an attack on Santa Anna’s army. The Texans charged into battle against the enemy on the banks of the San Jacinto River, roaring, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad! God and Texas!” The clash lasted a mere 18 minutes, and it ended with a decisive Texan victory. “The following day, Santa Anna was captured and brought to Sam Houston,” The Alamo notes. “An agreement was made and the Republic of Texas was born.” The Alamo defenders had perished, but they inspired the men who defeated and humiliated their killer, Santa Anna.

The men who fought and died at the Alamo did not live to see the victory and independence they dreamed of, but their defeat proved, in the long run, a powerful weapon against Santa Anna and his attempts to impose centralized authoritarianism. As the San Antonio Alamo monument says, “From the fire that burned their bodies rose the eternal spirit of sublime heroic sacrifice which gave birth to an empire state.”

Advertisement

Do we remember the Alamo? We should — we can learn from the Alamo heroes to fight and sacrifice for liberty against would-be tyrants. Just like Houston’s Texans at San Jacinto, let us determine to fight our political and societal battles in honor of the memory of the Texan and Tejano heroes, taking up the war cry “Remember the Alamo!”

Help us continue to share stories of American heroes past and present. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.