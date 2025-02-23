James Baskett: History-Making Actor and ‘Uncle Remus’

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay, my oh my what a wonderful day! There’s plenty of history heading your way, because Uncle Remus is our topic today.

You might not have heard of James Baskett, but you have probably heard of “Uncle Remus,” the character he played so beautifully on screen. Uncle Remus, the former slave who spins yarns for his former owners’ grandson, was first immortalized by Joel Chandler Harris in his book of negro folk tales and later by Walt Disney in the movie “Song of the South.”

This movie has unfairly been canceled by Disney executives and other squeamish wokies in modernity, and very unjustly. While a few scenes in the movie are not quite up to modern standards against racism—for instance, the handling of the character of Toby (the black boy who forms one of the movie’s child threesome) could have been a little better. It was, however, most certainly a visionary and historic movie. At a time when there was still strong prejudice against black actors in Hollywood, mega-celebrity Walt Disney, winner of more Oscars than any other individual in history, chose to star James Baskett in a blockbuster movie.

Walt also removed several of the more prejudiced and racist elements from the original story and had a magnificent ending to the film that celebrated inter-racial friendship and showed up the unjust prejudice of one of the film’s main characters. Best of all, Walt fought hard to get the ailing Baskett an honorary Academy Award, and not long before he died, Baskett stood on stage and became the first black man to receive an Academy Award—a much-deserved accolade following his unforgettable performance as Uncle Remus.

Baskett, like “ Aunt Jemima ,” Willie Best, and other black icons, has been unjustly canceled even though he was ground-breaking and forged a path for all of us to follow. As Uncle Remus, Baskett played the gamut of comedy and tragedy, fantasy and history. His interactions with animated characters are as believable as his interactions with live actors. He can make you laugh our loud or weep with heartache. In the film, Uncle Remus delights the local children—especially the mistress’s grandson Johnny—with his tales of mischievous Br’er Rabbit, sneaky Br’er Fox, dopey Br’er Bear, and all the other critters.

Johnny’s mother tells Uncle Remus harshly to stop telling her little boy tales and stay away from him. Uncle Remus and Johnny are both heartbroken, and Johnny ends up having a terrible accident as he runs to find Remus. Lying at the point of death, Johnny cannot be brought back by his father or his mother. It is not until Uncle Remus enters the sickroom and starts telling a story that Johnny’s hand reaches out to clasp Remus’s and he opens his eyes, restored by the presence of his beloved friend. At the end of the film, Johnny and his two friends, Ginny and Toby, skip happily along the road hand-in-hand with Uncle Remus and Br’er Rabbit, having discovered their “laughing place” is with each other.

As Baskett himself said, “I believe that certain groups are doing my race more harm in seeking to create dissension, than can ever possibly come out of the Song of the South.” In his letter to the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, requesting the honorary Oscar that was ultimately awarded Baskett, Walt Disney praised Baskett for bringing to life an “immortal folktale character” and described the actor as “a very understanding person and very much the gentleman.”

It is also worth noting that “Song of the South” also featured the first black actress to win an Academy Award, Hattie McDaniel. Thus the movie brought together two of the most iconic black actors of the era.

James Baskett not only played Uncle Remus, he also voiced Br’er Fox and sang the iconic song that has been delighting fans for decades: “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Unfortunately, Disneyland recently axed Splash Mountain, which was themed from the “Song of the South,” and replaced it with a Princess Tiana ride that has disappointed most fans. But even Disney cannot cancel Baskett entirely. His name will always be in the history books as the first black man to receive an Academy Award, and deservedly so. As Walt Disney recognized and argued to the Oscar committee so strongly, Baskett’s performance and his professionalism in general were excellent and timeless.

“Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” will always be one of the beloved Disney classic songs, and the man who sang it first and best is truly not only a Disney Legend, but an American legend.