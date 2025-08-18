ICE Arrests Creeps, Killer Among Other Criminals

It was another busy weekend for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as federal agents arrested more dangerous and violent criminals and predators whom Democrats want to protect.

From pedophiles to drug traffickers to killers, the illegal alien floods under previous presidents — and particularly under Joe Biden — were plentifully filled with the “worst of the worst,” as ICE puts it. Now the Trump administration faces the monumental task of tracking down and arresting hundreds of thousands of these thugs.

ICE confirmed that it has arrested Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, an illegal alien from Honduras, who is accused of being drunk when he struck a vehicle while he was driving the wrong direction on a highway. In the July 20 crash, Martinez-Avila killed 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and severely injured her 19-year-old high school sweetheart Brady Heiling, who subsequently died from his injuries. ICE was able to arrest the homicide suspect despite being in a sanctuary jurisdiction in Wisconsin and having less than an hour’s notice to come make the arrest. Hopefully, justice is coming hard and fast for Martinez-Avila.

On August 16, ICE highlighted other major criminals just arrested by agents. Hilberto Velasquez-Ramirez, for instance, is an illegal alien from Guatemala who was previously convicted of homicide by vehicle in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. Meanwhile, Gilberto Castillo-Talavera, a 29-year-old illegal alien originally from Honduras, has a conviction for sexual assault of a child in Travis County, Texas.

As for Gustavo Jose Gonzalez-Recarey, who came here illegally from Cuba, he was previously convicted of a lewd and lascivious act with a child in Riverside, Calif.

Jhan Carlos Caceres-Peguero is an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic who has a previous conviction for trafficking fentanyl in Essex County, Mass. Finally, Isaiah Alexander, an illegal alien who comes from Jamaica, was convicted of assault in Albion, N.Y. These are just a handful of the criminal illegal aliens ICE has arrested recently.

In fact, ICE has its hands so full arresting criminal illegals while avoiding violent leftist rioters that it is recruiting more agents. “Every single day ICE law enforcement arrests vicious criminals from American communities. From pedophiles to drug traffickers, we are getting these depraved criminal illegal aliens OUT of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in the new press release. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country to apply to become at ICE officer.”

Under Joe Biden, a crime wave swept America thanks to the unending mass invasion of illegal aliens the Democrats welcomed into America. Murders, burglaries, drug and human trafficking, rapes, assaults, and petty thefts increased as the worst scum of other nations came to America seeking new victims.

But the Trump administration is changing that and has already made significant progress in bringing foreign criminals in America to justice.

