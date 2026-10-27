Big Trouble in Little China: Bad News for the Bolshies Just Before Election Day

We've got a week and a day left before the midterm elections, and the Democrats are stacking Ws like Eric Swalwell.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI today raided the home of billionaire Stephen Stephen Cloobeck, a friend and donor of Eric Swalwell, allegedly looking for evidence involving Swalwell and a "sex worker," which is a nice way to say "harlot." This is on top of his sexual assault allegations, and his finally admitting to the feds that he played bang bang with Chinese spy Fang Fang.

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Next week’s elections are seen by many as determining the direction the nation will take: capitalism or communism. These last-minute defeats for the Democrats might make a difference for people who still haven’t decided which way to vote, which seems insane to me because one side promotes liberty and the other pushes misery, followed by starvation and a Holodomor-like death.

Related: Five Calamities to Expect From a Big Dem Midterm Win

First to the carpet is New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Kathy Hochul

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, just ranked New York Governor Kathy Hochul dead last in its "Freedom in the 50 States" report, which looks at economic and personal freedoms in each state.

Kathy Hochul is now, on paper, the worst governor in America. All 50 were graded. She came in 50th. Not by Republicans. The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, scored every sitting governor this year for the first time, on taxes, spending, housing, licensing, schools, guns and speech. Hochul got an F: 18 out of 100. Her state, New York, ranked 49th of 50. Greg Gianforte of Montana came first. Second was a Democrat, Jared Polis of Colorado. So the scorecard isn't the party. It's her. Friday a union that endorsed her in 2022 put an ad on the air calling her "radioactive." Early voting opened Saturday. Bruce Blakeman, Trump's pick, "MAGA all the way," is on the ballot against her November 3. Kathy Hochul, graded. New York has eight days to grade her back. 💎 — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) October 27, 2026

Republican-run states took nine of the top 10 spots for freedom, and Democrat-run states took eight of the bottom 10 for a lack thereof, with Hochul landing in 50th place, more than 3 percentage points lower than No. 49, Hawaii’s Josh Green.

DITCH THE WITCH! https://t.co/4z9zkBeT6G — Bruce Blakeman (@NassauExec) October 19, 2026

Libertarians love liberty (hence the name), and this report should wake up a few of them before Election Day. I suspect swing voters, who I believe decide elections, may notice, too.

FACT-O-RAMA! would think the fact that an illegal immigrant killed the Ubaldo-Moreno family of Irondequoit, NY, stabbing their two-year-old to death and burning down their house, would be reason enough to never again vote for a politician who believes in “sanctuary” for illegals.

Hochul was recently clown-slapped by the FBI for publicly decrying a federal investigation into Suffolk CountyDemocratic Party Chair Rich Schaffer without knowing anything about the case.

"It’s irresponsible to comment on joint state and federal investigations during the election campaign to score political points," an FBI spokesperson for the FBI told the New York Post exclusively. "It undermines the integrity of the investigative process and hurts the candidates running for office."

Ouch.

Ilhan ?

I like to call the scoundrel formerly known as Ilhan Omar "Ilhan ?" since we don't really know her last name at this point.

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FACT-O-RAMA! A band called "Question Mark and the Mysterians" scored a top-ten hit in 1966 called "96 Tears."

Congresswoman ? has been battered by serious allegations, including lying on her immigration papers and engaging in financial skullduggery involving the sale of empty wine barrels (but gallons of access to the congresswoman).

After disappearing for a week following the FBI raid on her home, Congresswoman ? took to social media, shaking her tip cup for donations to “stand up to Trump.”

This follows a year’s worth of news regarding Somali fraud, which has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and compelled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a failed VP candidate, not to run in next week’s election.

Abdul El-Sayed

The Michigan Democrat Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is up to his eyeballs in links to terrorism, despite spending much of 2026 trying to prove he is as American as the rest of us.

Don’t be shy. Recoil in pain like the rest of us as you watch this video of El-Sayed line dancing to a Taylor Swift song in a grotesquely tight T-shirt, a rodeo belt buckle, and an American-flag cowboy hat:

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed posted a video dancing to Taylor Swift while the Free Palestine movement spent the weekend melting down about Jewish actor Adam Sandler officiating her wedding. Ignoring widespread hate in a movement you are part of is not an adequate response. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 5, 2026

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There is no way El-Sayed can sink any lower than that video, right? Nothing could top that, right... RIGHT???

Yes, Virginia, it gets worse. Have you seen El-Sayed’s latest commercial, in which he blames the Jews for the price of bananas and eggs? Roll the tape:

Abdul El-Sayed blames Israel for the price of your eggs and bananas, even though he knows that higher grocery prices are only due to supply, energy and inflation factors. Shame on anyone voting for a candidate who uses Antisemitic talking points to win an election. https://t.co/pk5lQweZAf — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 25, 2026

INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! Bananas cost roughly 25 cents each, and the national average price of eggs is $2.27 per dozen.

Other than lying about the prices of eggs and bananas, El-Sayed is blaming the Jews and their fake genocide of Gazans for these phantom prices of food. That rancid stench you smell oozing from El-Sayed's campaign is desperation.

Related: El-So Long: The Detroit News Throws Michigan's Jihaddy Daddy Under the Bus

Black voters don't like El-Sayed, and Arab voters are getting mad that he is too nice to the black community. Michigan is waking up.

BREAKING: Osama Siblani, who praised Hamas and Hezbollah as “freedom fighters” and called for Jews to go “back to Poland,” demanded Abdul El-Sayed “soothe” Dearborn voters upset by his outreach to Black voters. This is absolutely insane. https://t.co/pVsLGObrlK — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 26, 2026

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The midterms are tough to call, but I think I might put $50 down on the Republicans to keep both chambers of Congress, and possibly pick up a seat or two in each.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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