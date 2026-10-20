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El-So Long: The Detroit News Throws Michigan's Jihaddy Daddy Under the Bus

Kevin Downey Jr. Follow @kdjradioshow
Oct 20, 2026 6:09 PM
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El-So Long: The Detroit News Throws Michigan's Jihaddy Daddy Under the Bus
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

When I was growing up in the Motor City, there were two major newspapers: the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News.

FACT-O-RAMA! I wanted to get a Detroit Free Press delivery route (morning delivery), but after a rash of paper-boy disappearances, my mother made me wait until we jumped on the "white flight" express to Westland, Mich.

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The Detroit News was considered the more conservative of the two papers, but the definition has changed, as have the parties.

The Detroit News always endorsed Republicans in presidential elections, but abruptly stopped in 2016 when it decided to back Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. The paper also chose not to back Donald Trump in 2020 or 2024, so you'll understand if I don't find the paper to be truly dedicated to "our cause."

That said, the Detroit News has somewhat shockingly — and gloriously — thrown Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed to the wolves by suggesting Democrats leave the circle next to El-Sayed's name blank. In other words, don't vote for him.

Here is part of a recent op-ed by David Kramer and Lon Johnson:

Supporting a nominee after a hard-fought primary is an act of party unity, not a surrender of principle. Democrats asked to set aside their differences for U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed had every right to expect something in return: a commitment to earn their trust, address legitimate concerns and unite a party whose nomination he won with less than 50% of the vote.

He has failed that test. As a result, we will not vote for Abdul El-Sayed. Some may then conclude we, or other loyal Democrats, need to vote for a different party, but for many of us, leaving the ballot blank is an act of dignity.

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On the same day and at the same newspaper, op-ed writer Nolan Finley wrote something quite similar.

What is truly astonishing is that the Detroit News was willing to offend the sizable, guppy-like Muslim community in the Detroit metro region with its articles.

When I was a kid, most of the nearby Muslims lived in Dearborn. Today, they have spread west along Ford Road to Dearborn Heights, Westland, Garden City, and Inkster; along the northern suburbs; and into the belly of the beast, Hamtramck.

DIVERSITY-O-RAMA! By 2015, Muslims had taken over every city council seat in Hamtramck as well as the mayor's office. The hirsute-pitted, blue-haired Hamtramck hipster chicks who thought that voting for those Muslims was a middle finger to Trump were appalled when the city council unanimously voted to ban Pride flags on public property as Muslim citizens cheered. An appeals court supported the decision. During March 2025, police searched for a suspect accused of stealing Pride flags in Hamtramck.

New York Times reporter and fellow Michigander Jeremy Peters recently stated what everyone should know by now: the polls showing El-Sayed in the lead might be less than trustworthy:

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El-Sayed is also having a problem with black and Jewish voters

     Related: The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed

Polls show El-Sayed has roughly 77% of the black vote, which is a crushing blow to his chances of victory on Election Day. Perhaps it has something to do with a nasty little dust-up across the street from my grandma's house, the brown one to the right, at the 5:51 mark:

Michigan's Republican Senate candidate, Mike Rogers, is hoping to snag at least 50% of the roughly 105,000-130,000 Jewish voters, though why a Jew would vote for an anti-Semitic Muslim is mind-boggling. Perhaps we should ask these two suicidal nutters:

This is more like it:

Democrats of every flavor are turning out for Rogers:

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El-Sayed is the consummate Red-Green Alliance candidate; he hates Jews, America, and Michigan's favorite summertime vacation playground, Mackinac Island.

FACT-O-RAMA! It's pronounced, "mack-in-naw." EVERY broadcaster NOT from Michigan gets it wrong.

QUERY-O-RAMA! Why was El-Sayed making a documentary about himself in 2020?

Two people have left El-Sayed's campaign recently: Security official Jordan Domingue, who left because he thought El-Sayed was "dangerous," and Abdoul Beckworth, who just got fired for telling an undercover reporter with the O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) a hillock of El-Sayed secrets, including all the illegal overseas donations pouring into his campaign. 

YAP-O-RAMA! This was the second time Beckworth blabbed to a reporter working for O'Keefe.

Watch O'Keefe hilariously try to interview Beckworth after the undercover bombshell video was released:

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So the Detroit News, many black folks, some Jews, and a bunch of former Democrats are fed up with El-Sayed. Election Day is looking better for Mike Rogers every day.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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