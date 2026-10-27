The Morning Briefing: Modern Democrats Really Should Swap Out the Donkey for a Swastika

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing fans. Deszbuügwythh was quite open about his unease around people who deviated from traditional deviled egg presentations.

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The Democrats have a long, ignoble history of taking reliable voting blocs for granted and never really doing anything for them. For reasons that remain a mystery to those of us who have never traveled over to that side to vote, these blocs have largely remained loyal to them.

OK, it's not all a mystery, but that's a lengthy and different column.

Jewish-Americans make up one of those groups. They have been voting for Democrats in large numbers for years. One would hope that this year might change that. I think a lot of us are long past hoping for common sense to frequently prevail in American politics, though.

All American leftists have been on a raging antisemitism jag ever since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. The ugliness began almost immediately after, when indoctrinated Brown Shirts on college campuses began protesting to "Free Palestine" and insisting that the terrorists were the real victims.

Leaders in the Democratic Party were rather weak in responding to the disgusting displays. Flash forward three years, and they've got a terrorist-supporting communist running for Senate in Michigan. As the kids are fond of saying, that escalated quickly.

This is still about the Democrats in general, but it's Abdul El-Sayed who is at the center of this tawdry tale. This is from Catherine:

A vile new ad for the Michigan Senate race leans into Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s antisemitism and blames Israel and Republicans for the price of U.S. groceries. Which side has the crazed conspiracy theorists and racists again? Israel only strikes Palestinian terrorists if they strike first, and the only attempted genocide was the one Hamas attempted on October 7 and is trying to finish now. Furthermore, America spends far more on welfare fraud and illegal aliens than it does on Israel, and Democrats are the ones who deliberately fuel inflation and fraud. All of that is information that Jew-hating Muslims and lefties in Michigan hope voters don’t know.

The ad is in the post, and it's yet another low in an election cycle full of lows for the Democrats. It's more of the garbage about Israel being the root of all evil in the world and caterwauling about the its alliance with the United States.

There are only two ways to look at this. Either the paste-eating idiots on the left have never pondered the real consequences of the U.S. not having any friends of democracy in the Middle East, or they have.

At this point, I am leaning towards the latter. Western leftists seem to be all-in on a Muslim takeover of all of the countries that Jihadis have been talking about taking over for decades. It's not hard to get there when you're self-loathing and have been badmouthing your own country forever.

The Dem establishment may still harbor fantasies about pitching the idea that moderates still exist in the party and El-Sayed, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and their Democratic Socialists of America ilk are outliers. That's a lot tougher to do now that El-Sayed spent the weekend chilling with Barack Obama. I'm not privy to the inner workings of the Democratic National Committee, but I'm pretty sure that they're not going to dismiss Obama as an extremist.

Because they're all extremists. Even the centrists in the party are somewhere left of Fidel Castro's corpse.

And they're not friends of the Jews. Virulent hatred for Israel is fueled by antisemitism. The anti-Israel rhetoric leads to things like a crazed Manhattan woman attacking two Jewish men with a syringe, which my HotAir friend and colleague John Sexton wrote about.

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Maybe my headline today was a bit over the top.

They could just put a swastika on the donkey.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

It's a GLP-1 kind of Mailbag day. Briefing stalwart Jerome has the opening remarks:

Hey Kruiser, What do you think Obama enjoys more? Standing in front of a crowd talking about himself, or laying in bed thinking of himself standing in front of a crowd talking about himself.

Admittedly, I am no stranger to ego issues. Egocentrism (NOT egomania!) is my thing, however. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Momjeans Obama is a malignant narcissist. They're the ickiest kind of ego people. I'm a Psych major, I know these things. I just think of all the mirrors he must have in his house and how often they break because Mrs. Obama stared at them too long.

We will wrap up with this from our friend Roger R:

Dr. Demento, Cheech & Chong, "Dave's NOT HERE,man!" What a great flashback. Reminds me of hearing 'Dead puppies aren't much fun' on the radio way back when. Those were the days! We used to watch late night weekend TV in the 80's with "Ned the dead"? What were producers thinking? Awesome MB. I can face Monday now, thanks.

Always glad to help, especially on a Monday. My brother-in-law is named Dave, and my sister and I have been known to drop a "DAVE'S NOT HERE!" from time to time. We finally introduced my young niece to the bit last year. It's important that young American adults be told about the classics. "Dead Puppies" was wonderful, but it will probably not surprise you that my fave song from the Dr. Demento years was "They're Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!"

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Thanks to Jerome and Roger for reaching out.

Everything Isn't Awful

Cold days.. 😊 https://t.co/BKXJjD39m0 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 22, 2026

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VIP

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Around the Interwebz

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

El cabrio de San Ángel https://t.co/wfTIpAENqp — José María Velasco Gómez (@artist_velasco) October 26, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Long clip, but a classic. The funeral starts about 4 minutes in if you want to skip ahead.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/26/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: PBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Secondary Print: Newsweek

Radio: NPR

New Media: Gateway Pundit



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Additional Print: Reuters, Bloomberg

Radio: ABC

New Media: Fox Digital





EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Corpus Christi, Texas

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Port of Corpus Christi

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Corpus Christi, Texas en route Lubbock, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Lubbock, Texas en route the White House

Lubbock, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool TV Corr & Crew: FOXSecondary TV Corr: PBSPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Bloomberg GovernmentSecondary Print: NewsweekRadio: NPRNew Media: Gateway PunditTV Crew: FOXPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: USA TodayAdditional Print: Reuters, BloombergRadio: ABCNew Media: Fox DigitalThe White HouseClosed PressThe White HouseOut-of-Town Travel PoolCorpus Christi, TexasOut-of-Town Travel PoolPort of Corpus ChristiPre-Credentialed MediaCorpus Christi, TexasOut-of-Town Travel PoolLubbock, TexasOut-of-Town Travel PoolLubbock Memorial Civic CenterPre-Credentialed MediaLubbock, TexasOut-of-Town Travel Pool

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