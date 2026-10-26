Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s Chekov, Dies at 90

Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek television series, died at his home in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. He was 90.

Chekov was the young Russian navigator aboard the USS Enterprise in Gene Roddenberry’s original 1960s series.

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Koenig died of natural causes on October 25, according to his representative, Zachery McGinnis. His daughter, Danielle Koenig, and his niece were at his side, McGinnis said in a press statement.

“Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world,” McGinnis said, praising Koenig’s optimism, humor, adventurous spirit, and enduring commitment to his profession.

Koenig joined Star Trek’s cast at the beginning of its second season in 1967. He appeared in 36 episodes during the show’s final two seasons, helping bring to life a character who represented cooperation between Cold War rivals in the series’ vision of the future. He later reprised Chekov in seven Star Trek feature films between 1979 and 1994.

His career extended well beyond the Enterprise. In the 1990s, he earned renewed acclaim for playing Alfred Bester, a ruthless and calculating intelligence officer, in the science-fiction drama Babylon 5. He also wrote television scripts, taught acting, published memoirs, and continued performing into his final days.

Koenig’s death leaves William Shatner, 95, who played Capt. James T. Kirk, and George Takei, 89, who played Hikaru Sulu, as the last surviving key members of the original series’ main cast.

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend,” Takei said in a statement. “To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too. Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.”

Walter Marvin Koenig was born in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1936, to Lithuanian immigrant parents and grew up in Manhattan. He initially pursued medicine at Grinnell College in Iowa before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he studied psychology. After attending an acting class, he left to study theater at New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse in 1958, performing alongside future stars including James Caan, Christopher Lloyd, and Dabney Coleman.

Koenig began his career portraying French, Armenian, Swedish, and German characters, as well as juvenile delinquents. He appeared on General Hospital in 1963 and on The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, where director Joseph Pevney and writer Harlan Ellison, both of whom would contribute to Star Trek, helped shape his early career.

Koenig had played other Russian characters before joining Star Trek. In 1963, he portrayed a Russian student who had defected to the United States on NBC’s Mr. Novak. The following year, he appeared on The Lieutenant, another Roddenberry series, as a young sergeant whose ambitions collided with his mother’s communist politics.

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After NBC canceled Star Trek after three seasons in 1969, Koenig turned to screenwriting and contributed scripts to television programs including The Powers of Matthew Star, Family, Land of the Lost, and The Incredible Hulk.

Koenig returned as Chekov in the franchise’s film revival, beginning with Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979. He appeared in the first seven films featuring the original cast, including Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991). The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films nominated him for his work in The Wrath of Khan and The Voyage Home.

He also returned to the character in independent Star Trek productions and contributed voice work to franchise projects, including the 2023 series Star Trek: Picard, in which he portrayed Federation President Anton Chekov.

He further wrote, produced, and starred in the science-fiction film InAlienable (2007), which featured fellow Star Trek and Babylon 5 actor Richard Hatch. He also published two memoirs: Warped Factors: A Neurotic’s Guide to the Universe (1998) and Beaming Up and Getting Off (2020).

He kept appearing at conventions to the very end, meeting with fans. In 2026, Koenig won the Best Actor award at the Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in the short film Mr. Fleischmann.

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Koenig was married to actress Judy Levitt, who appeared alongside him in several Star Trek films and on Babylon 5. They remained together until her death in December 2022 at age 83.

Their son, Andrew Koenig, who became an actor, played Richard “Boner” Stabone on the ABC sitcom Growing Pains. He died by suicide in 2010 at age 41.

His daughter, Danielle, who survives them, also pursued a career as an actress and screenwriter, contributing to animated television productions including Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

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