Empty Suit: Woke Oregon Governor's Comments After School Attack Are Completely Disqualifying

The unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, Oregon's governor, is in a neck-and-neck battle for the right to park her and her "first lady's" slippers under the bed at Mahonia Hall for another four years. Republican Christine Drazan is running an even race with the incumbent governor. The recent school shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, however, should be Kotek's undoing. Her Waterloo. In addition to her other mismanagement, Kotek has shown that she's completely incapable of properly responding to this shooting.

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The Silver Rail School shooting was stopped by a father who saw what was happening, grabbed his pistol, followed the killer into the school, and killed the 16-year-old who'd already killed three young souls and a teacher and shot others in the special education room. A teacher's aide jumped him in an effort to get his shotgun. It was then that Griffin John II was shot dead by the father of two students at the school, Kaylub Giamanco.

Knowing that a good guy with a gun took out that killer, preventing more deaths — acts that Kotek had previously described as "heroic" — Kotek dummied up pretty fast, telling a reporter from Central Oregon Daily that no, she wasn't sure if an armed resource officer would have saved lives. Indeed, she doubled down on how wonderfully well people reacted to save the kids — three of whom are dead and another wounded.

Reporter: There's also a lot of talk about school resource officers. There was one in this school, but that person was among many different schools. Do you think that every school should have a school resource officer? And how would you fund that? Kotek: Well, I think the funding is always a question. But more importantly, if you look at how this community reacted, I mean, local law enforcement was there within minutes. And I want to praise the bystanders -- the person in the car who saw the shooter called 911. The person who stopped and went in the school [without mentioning that he saved lives by using a gun] Like, the way people reacted so courageously and in the moment, really made a situation, as you know, it could have been so much worse. And here's the most disqualifying portion of her interview because anyone who wants the job of governor should not, I repeat not, be so clueless. In terms of school resource officers, you know, Bend-La Pine has been committed to safety. They've been committed to safe, safely secured schools. Certainly, we have to look at everything. But seeing the response of the community on that day, in that moment, I'm not sure what more we could have done."

Everybody say it with me: When seconds count, police are only minutes away.

It Gets Worse: The Oregon School Shooter Story Has Just Gone to a Much Darker Place

Then she tripled down on stupid:

Reporter: So you're not sure a school resource officer on site would have helped that day? Kotek: I don't think we know.

Considering that a man with a gun stopped the killer before he took more lives, we might consider this a tell, a probability that increased the kids' chances.

But instead of clarity and leadership, Kotek chose obfuscation with a word salad that was Kamala Harris-worthy dithering:

And this is gonna, I think, be part of the analysis of the timing. Would it have made a difference? You also had someone who was familiar with the school. But again, you know, the way the teachers fought back in the classroom, like, everyone tried to keep the kids safe and and yet we have ... we've had this tragedy. And I was out at Silver Rail this morning. The first lady and I went to pay our respects at the school and there's no good answer for any of this. And, I'm just so very sad about the pain the community is experiencing.

Nobody knows what would have happened if a school resource officer had been there, but we know this: crime researcher John Lott has read all the school shooter manifestos and all the scribblings by these psycho killers always consider their threat environment. They want to know how soft the target is and whether there is armed security on site. They find somewhere else to do their deed if there is. Places like Silver Rail Elementary, a gun-free zone.

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She has to know this and doesn't care about the truth.

Memory-Holed: Anti-Gun Politicos 'Forget' to Praise Hero Dad Who Saved the Day at Oregon School Shooting

I know this because the very next day Kotek was the star at an anti-gun protest by high schoolers organized by the billionaire-funded Students Demand Action. The kids, naturally, skipped class to call for an end to guns like the one that saved lives at Silver Rail.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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