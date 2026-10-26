Hormuz Is Clear, the Saudis and Houthis Are at It Again, and More Threats

This weekend saw the Houthis sending a lot of missiles to Saudi Arabia, most of which were intercepted. Simultaneously, the Saudis attacked Houthi strongholds, which were hidden in tunnels and under civilian buildings (sound familiar). Although the Saudis claimed to have destroyed these weapon caches and strongholds, they did not report whether any soldiers or civilians were killed in the process. Unlike Israel, they did not make it a point to give notice to civilians in the area.

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Iran continued to make threats at both Israel and the United States, rattling their sabers about how, if they are attacked, they will respond in any way they desire, including nuclear. We know that they have been developing nuclear weapons in Pickaxe Mountain, and reports from both U.S. and Israeli intelligence say that they are closer to developing a nuclear weapon now than they were in June of 2025, when the war started.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, was in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend, and he said that it has been cleared of Iranian mines. "Today, primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain free and clear of Iranian sea mines thanks to incredible efforts by our people. We remain intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the U.S. interagency, Gulf Cooperation Council, and shipping industry."

Netanyahu made clear his priorities in a post on his X/Twitter account on Sunday. "The State of Israel faces a real and tangible existential threat. If the Iranians obtain nuclear weapons, nothing else will matter anymore. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential danger of Iran and the Shiite axis." He continued with an existential truth: "Qatar, Haredim, Orech, conscription, warnings. All a massive smokescreen to hide the single issue that stands far above all others. If two atomic bombs fall on central Israel, who will care about all these pointless storms?"

We must continue to keep our eye on the ball, and to remind others of the harsh truth that no matter what, we cannot allow the Iranian regime to get nuclear weapons, for their culture worships death, not life; and for them "mutually assured destruction" is not a deterrent; it is a desire.

But both Judaism and Christianity worship life, and ultimately, that will always triumph. We need only integrate faith and action, and all wars, including the one that may soon be upon us, will, if we integrate those two qualities, be only brief moments before a true and lasting peace embraces the world.

May we all have emunah shlema, a perfect faith, that this is true and have the courage to base our actions on that faith.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 26, 2026

15th of Cheshvan, 5787

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