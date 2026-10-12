Houthi Attacks and New Archaeological Discoveries in Israel

Shavuah tov. May this week bring safety and protection to us, Israel, and America.

The weekend so far has been quiet from Iran, but loud from Iran's proxies, the Houthis. They attacked the Saudi airport in Riyadh on Saturday, and President Donald Trump defined it well when he said it was "a terrible thing.”

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At least 12 people were killed in the attack, including one American, and over 50 were wounded. The Houthis followed it up by attacking the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in the eastern part of the kingdom. The U.S. has said that it is evaluating whether to get involved in helping the Saudis. Pakistan, which, along with Turkey, has a formal "Mecca Accords" agreement with Saudi Arabia,

Ynet has reported on Saturday that Iran has managed to restore its missile and drone factories despite months of bombardment by the U.S. and Israel. This was reported by sources involved in the matter to Bloomberg. The restoration of the factories allows Iran to replenish its weapons stockpile, while Trump has refrained from further strikes ahead of the midterm elections. According to Ynet's Western sources, Tehran still retains the capability to produce weapons and restore its weapons arsenal. One source noted that Iran remains well-equipped with ballistic missiles and certain anti-ship weapons, and that it is capable of quickly adding more.

IDF radar systems detected an unidentified object in the skies near the Israel-Lebanon border on Saturday night, but as of Sunday morning, the military was still attempting to determine what it was. The initial detection occurred at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, prompting IDF forces to begin searches in the Western Galilee on both the ground and in the air. The searches continued throughout the night and into the morning hours, while a military investigation was also launched in an attempt to determine the nature of the object detected by the radar systems. As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Israeli officials had still not determined the details.

In a different part of the Arab world, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) demonstrated his corruption again on Sunday, as he issued an official decree canceling the Palestinian Legislative Council elections scheduled for November 28 of this year. The decree stipulates that the presidential and legislative council elections will be held on Sept. 11, 2027. Abbas was originally elected in 2005 and was to have served out in 2009, when elections were scheduled. Abbas "postponed" those elections in 2009, and has continually "postponed" them. He has held his four-year position for 21 years and has now postponed them again.

But Saturday also revealed good news, as it is always good news when archaeological findings support biblical teachings and Talmudic history. Again demonstrating the ancient ties of Judaism to the land, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced that a 300-meter-long section of Jerusalem's ancient Lower Aqueduct, which carried water from Solomon's Pools to the Temple Mount, has been uncovered south of Kibbutz Ramat Rachel. The excavations revealed a section of the approximately 2,000-year-old water system, originally built during the Hasmonean period. The aqueduct was part of an extensive water supply network that transported spring water from the Gush Etzion area through Solomon's Pools, south of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem, and stretched approximately 21 kilometers, relying entirely on gravity to carry the water across the mountains.

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May we always remember, and always have the courage to teach others the historical truth that Israel has always been our home, and Jerusalem the City of David.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 11, 2026

30th of Tishrei, 5787

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