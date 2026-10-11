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Iran-Backed Houthis Kill American in Saudi Airport Strike

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 11, 2026 2:22 PM
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Iran-Backed Houthis Kill American in Saudi Airport Strike
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Iranian regime’s proxies continue to murder civilians across the Middle East.

At least 12 people died and over 300 suffered injuries after Houthi terrorists struck the airport in Saudi Arabia’s capita, Riyadh. One of the victims was an American. It was the worst mass casualty event in any Gulf Arab state since the start of the ongoing conflict with the Iranian regime this year, with only Israel suffering worse bombardments. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the American casualty:

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President Donald Trump also told reporters on Saturday that his administration was now finally considering taking action against the Houthis in light of this new attack. The Houthis have stated their intention of making airports a “theater of operations.”

The strike illustrates the fact that while the Islamic world tends to band together when fighting Westerners, there’s plenty of internecine warfare due to political and geographical disagreements. Whenever Muslims are not killing Christians and Jews, they are killing each other.

Saudi Arabia is a sharia state that persecutes Christians, but it has not been on the side of the Iranian regime in the current conflict, which means it has become a target both for Iran and for Iran’s proxies. Exiled Persian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi certainly blames Tehran for the multiple Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, even on the Muslim “holy” city of Mecca, in recent weeks.

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“Yesterday's horrific attack on the King Khalid airport in Riyadh is the latest proof that the regime in Tehran will never seek peace,” Pahlavi posted. “Since 1979, whether directly or through its proxies, it has waged war on the Kingdom and sought instability.”

He added, “I express my condolences to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia at the lives lost in this terrorist attack. The Houthis and their campaign of chaos will end when Iran is free and the friendly relations between our two countries are restored.” The Persian freedom protesters often chant slogans about the return of the shah monarchy, and many believe that if the current regime of Iran were to fall, Pahlavi would return as ruler of a democratic monarchy.

Related: Hamas Is Thrilled With Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office also posted a statement:

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“Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with resolve,” Netanyahu argued. “Israel looks forward to a strong Middle East—one that stands united against threats, protects its people, and builds a future of security, cooperation, and prosperity for all the peoples of our region.”

Saudi Arabia is not usually openly hostile to Israel, but it does frequently promote Palestinian terrorist propaganda. Netanyahu‘s statement is also a little bit of a gentle reminder to the Saudis that terrorists cannot be trusted.

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News Topics BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | HOUTHIS | IRAN | SAUDI ARABIA | TERRORISM

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