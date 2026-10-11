Hamas Is Thrilled With Nobel Peace Prize Winner

When a genocidal terrorist group responsible for some of the worst atrocities in modern history celebrates the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, you know that the committee made the wrong choice.

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Navi Pillay became most famous for her egregious report accusing Israel of genocide, since debunked many times over and obviously an incredibly partisan document aimed at legitimizing heinous terrorism. My colleague Scott Pinsker wrote about the many other times Pillay also displayed vile antisemitism. No wonder Hamas loves her.

When a jihadist terrorist organization like Hamas applauds a Nobel Peace Prize, the moral judgment of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee is rightly called into question. Hamas murdered, raped, and kidnapped civilians on October 7. Now, the perpetrators of that massacre are celebrating Navi Pillay, whose career has been marked by repeated antisemitic rhetoric and relentless hostility toward Israel. This isn’t just a disgrace. It’s a moral failure. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 11, 2026

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Despite her infamous campaigning to legitimize jihad talking points and smear Israel, thus helping fuel one of the longest ongoing wars in the world right now, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize this year. The Nobel Committee lauds Pillay because she “has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.”

In case you don’t already know how incredibly corrupt both the neo-Nazi United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are, let’s just say the above résumé is that of a biased activist whose bosses and colleagues only complain about alleged genocide and war crimes when they don’t have to criticize globalists’ favorite Islamic or Communist dictatorships. But Pillay has, of course, made it her business to accuse Israel of all kinds of crimes on behalf of the Palestinian terrorists, as I noted. And like many an antisemite, her hatred of Jews extends beyond Israel to defense of a conspiracy theory about a shadow “Jewish lobby” controlling social media.

By the way, the ICC is so incredibly biased and corrupt that the Trump administration just sanctioned it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I commend President @realDonaldTrump and @SecRubio for taking this critical decision to sanction the ICC. The ICC is not a court. It is a political body that poses a mortal threat to law abiding democracies worldwide and to the very idea of national sovereignty. Thank you for your leadership. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2026

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Pillay has not promoted peace; she has promoted a globalist bureaucracy that favors the terrorists and tyrants who start and prolong wars.